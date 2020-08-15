Packers, NT Kenny Clark agree to 4-year, $70M extension

Perhaps one of the NFL's most underrated talents along the defensive line, the Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark is getting some deserved recognition by way of a raise.
Clark is signing a four-year extension for $70 million that includes a $25 million signing bonus with $37 million paid over the first two years, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday morning. The deal makes Clark the highest-paid nose tackle in league history.
