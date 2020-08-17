Around the NFL

Roundup: Jaguars sign DT Timmy Jernigan, replace retired Rodney Gunter

Published: Aug 17, 2020
Kevin Patra

The Jacksonville Jaguars swiftly replaced defensive end Rodney Gunter, who retired Sunday due to a heart condition.

The Jags announced Monday that the team signed defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan. It also placed Gunter on the reserve/retired list.

Jernigan visited Jacksonville last week and was expected to sign, but it wasn't until Gunter's retirement that a pact got inked.

Jernigan had agreed to terms on a deal with the Houston Texans early in the spring before the deal ultimately fell through.

The 27-year-old was a key name floated about as a plethora of defensive tackles opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of the Jags defensive linemen, Al Woods and Lerentee McCray, opted out -- the team also placed Dontavius Russell (hip) and Brian Price (knee) on IR. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who has yet to sign his franchise tender, is also absent along the Jags D-line.

After three seasons in Baltimore, Jernigan spent the past three years in Philadelphia. In 2019, he compiled two sacks and 10 tackles in 10 games as a rotational DT. In 71 career games, he has 132 tackles, including 29 for loss, and 17.5 sacks.

In other Jacksonville injury news, second-year tight end Josh Oliver broke a bone in his foot and will have surgery, coach Doug Marrone told reporters Monday.

Linebacker Myles Jack is sick and will not practice Monday, Marrone added.

Here's the other news Around The NFL is monitoring Monday:

  • Corey Davis is back. The Tennessee Titans receiver passed his physical Monday and was removed from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Davis had offseason toe surgery. The former first-round pick caught 43 passes for 601 yards and two TDs in 2019.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles were without a few big names on Monday, per coach Doug Pederson: OL Jason Peters (lower body), WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (lower body), DE Derek Barnett (lower body), DT Javon Hargrave (upper body). In other Eagles news, Philadelphia waived third-year quarterback Kyle Lauletta and signed receiver Marcus Green.
  • The San Francisco 49ers are working out veteran wide receiver Jaron Brown, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Brown spent the last two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, catching 16 passes for 220 yards and two scores in 2019.
  • Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver (hip), guard Jon Feliciano, tight end Tommy Sweeney and cornerback Levi Wallace (back) will not practice Monday.
  • The Detroit Lions signed running back Jonathan Williams. The 26-year-old RB spent 2019 with Indianapolis, where he totaled 54 touches, 294 yards and a touchdown.
  • Baltimore Ravens defensive back Iman Marshall suffered a major knee injury, coach John Harbaugh told reporters. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Marshall tore several ligaments, including his ACL, and will undergo season-ending surgery. Ravens receiver Chris Moore will also miss time with a broken finger, Harbaugh added. Marshall played just three games in his rookie year, while Moore caught three passes for 21 yards in 14 games played last season.
  • Denver Broncos fullback/tight end Andrew Beck has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.
  • Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore strained his groin in Monday's practice, coach Frank Reich told reporters. Veteran DE Justin Houston was unable to practice with a neck strain after a collision during Sunday's workout.
  • The Minnesota Vikings waived/injured linebacker Quentin Poling.

