Roundup: Jaguars sign DT Timmy Jernigan, replace retired Rodney Gunter

The Jacksonville Jaguars swiftly replaced defensive end Rodney Gunter, who retired Sunday due to a heart condition.

The Jags announced Monday that the team signed defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan. It also placed Gunter on the reserve/retired list.

Jernigan visited Jacksonville last week and was expected to sign, but it wasn't until Gunter's retirement that a pact got inked.

Jernigan had agreed to terms on a deal with the Houston Texans early in the spring before the deal ultimately fell through.

The 27-year-old was a key name floated about as a plethora of defensive tackles opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of the Jags defensive linemen, Al Woods and Lerentee McCray, opted out -- the team also placed Dontavius Russell (hip) and Brian Price (knee) on IR. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who has yet to sign his franchise tender, is also absent along the Jags D-line.

After three seasons in Baltimore, Jernigan spent the past three years in Philadelphia. In 2019, he compiled two sacks and 10 tackles in 10 games as a rotational DT. In 71 career games, he has 132 tackles, including 29 for loss, and 17.5 sacks.

In other Jacksonville injury news, second-year tight end Josh Oliver broke a bone in his foot and will have surgery, coach Doug Marrone told reporters Monday.

Linebacker Myles Jack is sick and will not practice Monday, Marrone added.

