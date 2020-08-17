CFL cancels 2020 season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Published: Aug 17, 2020 at 02:24 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

The Canadian Football League canceled its 2020 season Monday because of the pandemic, marking the first year since 1919 the Grey Cup won't be awarded.

The move by the nine-team league dashed hopes of a shortened season in the hub city of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement the decision was in the "best long-term interests" of the league.

"We are absolutely committed to 2021, to the future of our league and the pursuit of our vision of a bigger, stronger, more global CFL," he said.

The CFL, unlike other major leagues in North America, does not have the luxury of a billion-dollar television contract. While its deal with TSN has become more lucrative over the years, the CFL remains a gate-driven league, a major problem when fans aren't allowed in the stands.

The league was unable to secure financing from the federal government after requesting an interest-free loan of $23.7 million on Aug. 3 to stage an abbreviated 2020 campaign. The deal fell through Sunday night.

The commissioner has said the league lost more than $15 million last season.

"Even with government funding and a new CBA, our owners and community-held teams would have had to endure significant financial losses to play in 2020," Ambrosie said.

The league also needed approval from the Public Health Agency of Canada. Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, said last Friday he was encouraged by the CFL's plan, but couldn't provide a timeline for a decision the league quickly needed to proceed.

The CFL said last month it had chosen Winnipeg as a hub city for a regular season with six games, followed by an eight-team playoff. No fans were to attend

But it was contingent on the league securing financial assistance from the federal government, solidifying an extension of the collective bargaining agreement and approving health and safety protocols.

The league also struggled to mend fences with the CFL Players' Association. Politicians from all major parties criticized the CFL for not having its players involved in its initial financial assistance request.

When the pandemic first hit in March, the CFL had time on its side, with training camps not set to open until May. But as the situation worsened, the CFL began postponing camps and eventually the start of the regular season in June.

Later, the CFL called off the championship Grey Cup game in November in Regina, Saskatchewan, saying the model would not work without fans.

The cancellation also puts the new-look Edmonton team on hold. The team announced it was dropping the name Eskimos this summer after facing pressure from sponsors.

Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press

Related Content

NFL training camp 2020: 13 early storylines to watch
news

NFL training camp 2020: 13 early storylines to watch

Gregg Rosenthal identifies 13 early storylines to watch as training camps ramp up around the NFL, including a setback for the Dallas Cowboys and intrigue at quarterback for the Washington Football Team.
Browns RB Nick Chubb evaluated for possible concussion
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb evaluated for possible concussion

Running back Nick Chubb is being evaluated for a possible concussion, per team senior staff writer Andrew Gribble. The Browns' star RB reportedly took a high hit from LB Mack Wilson, which may have resulted in the possible concussion. 
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith stands on the sideline in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
news

Washington QB Alex Smith: 'I couldn't sleep at night' if I didn't try to return

It's difficult to believe that anyone thought Alex Smith would take an NFL field again after his life-altering compound fracture Yet, Smith is on track to return to football activities. He opened up about his return to the practice field on Monday.
General overall view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Atlanta. (Kirby Lee via AP)
news

Falcons to play first two 2020 home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium without fans in attendance

The Falcons announced Monday that Mercedes-Benz Stadium, also home to Atlanta United of Major League Soccer, will not host public spectators for the month of September because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL