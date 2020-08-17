Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury expects DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) back soon

DeAndre Hopkins missed his second day of practice due to a sore hamstring, but the Arizona Cardinals aren't worried about the injury lingering.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday he expects Hopkins back at practice soon, per NFL Network's Omar Ruiz.

Kingsbury added that Nuk is a "pro's pro," and he doesn't consider the absence something that will restrict the All-Pro receiver from learning the offense or getting on page with Kyler Murray before Week 1.

Hopkins brings a go-to target to the Cardinals offense that should pull coverage and give Murray a playmaker who can win on key downs, especially third downs and in the red zone. Pairing Hopkins with Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk provides Arizona a dominant trio that can win on every level.