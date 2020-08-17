Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury expects DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) back soon

DeAndre Hopkins missed his second day of practice due to a sore hamstring, but the Arizona Cardinals aren't worried about the injury lingering.
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday he expects Hopkins back at practice soon, per NFL Network's Omar Ruiz.
Kingsbury added that Nuk is a "pro's pro," and he doesn't consider the absence something that will restrict the All-Pro receiver from learning the offense or getting on page with Kyler Murray before Week 1.
Hopkins brings a go-to target to the Cardinals offense that should pull coverage and give Murray a playmaker who can win on key downs, especially third downs and in the red zone. Pairing Hopkins with Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk provides Arizona a dominant trio that can win on every level.
Like many teams, the Cards are taking a cautious approach with their star receiver, holding him out of the start of training camp practices. With no offseason workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are anticipating soft tissue injuries to rise -- as they did during the 2011 lockout year. To curtail a tweak turning into a pull or worse, expect teams to keep their stars on the sidelines if anything minor pops up, particularly this early in camps.