Gerald McCoy feared to have suffered torn ACL in Cowboys practice

Published: Aug 17, 2020 at 11:27 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Gerald McCoy is on his third team in as many seasons, and his future with his new employer is in peril.

McCoy is feared to have suffered a torn ACL after going down with a leg injury during Dallas Cowboys practice Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Jane Slater report. McCoy is slated to undego an MRI to determine the full severity of the injury, but the initial belief is McCoy tore his ACL.

McCoy appeared to suffer the injury during individual drills and needed to be helped off the field, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota.

McCoy has become a typical veteran mercenary in the last year or so after his nine-year run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to an unceremonious end in 2019. The defensive tackle stayed in the NFC South last season by signing with the Carolina Panthers, recording 37 tackles and five sacks in his lone season in Charlotte. Thanks to a youth movement under a new regime in Carolina, McCoy moved southwest in search of a new gig after 2019.

The pursuit of employment led him to Dallas, where the 32-year-old McCoy signed a three-year deal to replace the departed Maliek Collins on the defensive line. The former third-overall pick of the 2010 draft has appeared in at least 13 games in all but one of his 10 NFL seasons, and was expected to be a reliable starter up front with the ability to pressure the quarterback up the middle and still register a tackle for loss here and there.

With fellow offseason addition Dontari Poe (quadriceps) landing on the physically unable to perform list to start camp, Dallas' remade defensive interior is missing its new pieces. Another former Oklahoma Sooner, rookie Neville Gallimore, is in line behind Antwaun Woods and Trysten Hill to receive reps in place of the two veterans.

Poe is expected to return sooner rather than later, but with McCoy's season now in doubt, the Cowboys might already be looking at Plan B up front with less than a month to go before the start of the regular season.

Related Content

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd (17) runs a route during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 24-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

49ers WR Jalen Hurd feared to have suffered torn ACL

San Francisco might be without wide receiver Jalen Hurd for the entire 2020 season. Hurd is undergoing an MRI for what is believed to be a torn ACL, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
Dez Bryant to work out for Baltimore Ravens this week
news

Dez Bryant to work out for Baltimore Ravens this week

Is Dez Bryant on the verge of an NFL comeback? The former Cowboys wide receiver is scheduled to work out for the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Trae Waynes (26) lines up during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings beat the Saints 26-20. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Bengals CB Trae Waynes undergoes surgery, will miss sizable portion of 2020 season 

Cornerback Trae Waynes, whom Cincinnati signed for big money in March, underwent surgery for a torn pec and will miss a sizable portion of the 2020 season.
Roundup: Jaguars sign DT Timmy Jernigan, replace retired Rodney Gunter
news

Roundup: Jaguars sign DT Timmy Jernigan, replace retired Rodney Gunter

The Jags announced Monday that the team signed defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan. Jernigan visited Jacksonville last week and was expected to sign, but it wasn't until Rodney Gunter's retirement that a pact got inked.

Washington makes Jason Wright first Black team president
news

Washington makes Jason Wright first Black team president

Washington has appointed former running back Jason Wright to be the team president. Wright becomes the youngest current team president in the league and also the first-ever Black person to hold this title in the history of the NFL. 
Niners' Jerick McKinnon on comeback: 'I work like I'm broke'
news

Niners' Jerick McKinnon on comeback: 'I work like I'm broke'

Since signing with the 49ers two years ago, Jerick McKinnon has yet to play a snap due to knee issues. Now healthy, the running back says that he has something to prove. 
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Rodney Gunter (95) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 06, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Cardinals won 26-23. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Jaguars DL Rodney Gunter announces retirement because of heart condition

Jaguars defensive lineman Rodney Gunter is retiring from football. The 28-year-old veteran made the announcement Sunday after revealing he has a serious heart condition. 
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
news

Texans WR Kenny Stills passes physical, activated from NFI list

The Texans got one of their primary playmakers back. Kenny Stills was activated from the non-football injury list Sunday after passing his physical, the team announced. He returns to a receiving corps in flux after the offseason trade of All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III (25) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs beat the Chargers 31-21. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Broncos RB Gordon 'struggling a little bit' with Denver altitude

Newly acquired Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is still getting used to the Denver altitude in the early weeks of training camp. The ex-Charger admitted his struggles as he readies himself for a competition with Phillip Lindsay.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) makes a touchdown catch against Oklahoma safety Justin Broiles (25) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
news

Vikings OC Kubiak: First-round pick Justin Jefferson 'exactly what we drafted'

The Vikings are hoping rookie Justin Jefferson can fill the big shoes of Stefon Diggs at wide receiver and OC Gary Kubiak likes what he sees so far.
Roundup: New York Jets signing veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan
news

Roundup: New York Jets signing veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the New York Jets are signing veteran wideout Chris Hogan on Sunday.
