Gerald McCoy feared to have suffered torn ACL in Cowboys practice

Gerald McCoy is on his third team in as many seasons, and his future with his new employer is in peril.

McCoy is feared to have suffered a torn ACL after going down with a leg injury during Dallas Cowboys practice Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Jane Slater report. McCoy is slated to undego an MRI to determine the full severity of the injury, but the initial belief is McCoy tore his ACL.

McCoy appeared to suffer the injury during individual drills and needed to be helped off the field, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota.

McCoy has become a typical veteran mercenary in the last year or so after his nine-year run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to an unceremonious end in 2019. The defensive tackle stayed in the NFC South last season by signing with the Carolina Panthers, recording 37 tackles and five sacks in his lone season in Charlotte. Thanks to a youth movement under a new regime in Carolina, McCoy moved southwest in search of a new gig after 2019.

The pursuit of employment led him to Dallas, where the 32-year-old McCoy signed a three-year deal to replace the departed Maliek Collins on the defensive line. The former third-overall pick of the 2010 draft has appeared in at least 13 games in all but one of his 10 NFL seasons, and was expected to be a reliable starter up front with the ability to pressure the quarterback up the middle and still register a tackle for loss here and there.

With fellow offseason addition Dontari Poe (quadriceps) landing on the physically unable to perform list to start camp, Dallas' remade defensive interior is missing its new pieces. Another former Oklahoma Sooner, rookie Neville Gallimore, is in line behind Antwaun Woods and Trysten Hill to receive reps in place of the two veterans.