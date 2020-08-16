Around the NFL

Roundup: New York Jets signing veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan

Published: Aug 16, 2020 at 10:06 AM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

A familiar face returns to the AFC East.

Sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the New York Jets are signing veteran wideout Chris Hogan on Sunday.

Hogan, 32, has spent seven of his eight seasons in the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. He also spent a short time on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad before making his NFL debut. Hogan earned two Super Bowl rings in his three years with the Patriots.

In 2019, Hogan signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers but was plagued with a knee injury that put him on injured reserve after Week 4. Hogan finished the year appearing in only seven games.

Should Hogan make the Jets squad, he will be another new face in what has been a revamped WR corps in New York.

Here is other news Around The NFL is following on Saturday:

  • As Pelissero reported late Saturday evening, the Washington Football Team has officially activated quarterback Alex Smith from the PUP list. Smith, who suffered a gruesome leg injury nearly two years ago, is on the verge of an incredible comeback story.
  • Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura (knee) has passed his physical and is expected to start practicing on Monday, the team announced. Skura is also on the brink of a remarkable comeback after suffering a horrific knee injury last November that left him with ACL, MCL and PCL tears, as well as a dislocated knee cap.
  • The Carolina Panthers are signing WR Tommylee Lewis, the team announced. Lewis will be a familiar target for new Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater, who played with Lewis for a season during his stint in New Orleans. Lewis played in the XFL this past spring after being cut by Detroit ahead of the 2019 season. The Panthers also announced the signing of WR Marken Michel (Sony's brother) and tight end Andrew Vollert, who was seen being released by the Los Angeles Chargers in the premiere episode of HBO's Hard Knocks.
  • The Indianapolis Colts announced the signing of free-agent cornerback Tremon Smith and waived defensive end Kendall Coleman.
  • The Buffalo Bills have announced the signings of defensive tackles Justin Zimmer and Tanzel Smart and waived WR Nick Easley and injured DT Niles Scott in a corresponding move.

Related Content

Texans LT Laremy Tunsil: 'My main goal is to fix the penalties'
news

Texans LT Laremy Tunsil: 'My main goal is to fix the penalties'

Texans LT Laremy Tunsil is looking to improve on the false start penalties that were a glaring problem in his first year in Houston. 
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) is shown on the sidelines during a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday August 30, 2018 in Baltimore. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Washington QB Alex Smith (leg) activated from PUP list

Washington quarterback Alex Smith (leg) is expected to be activated from the physically unable to perform list as soon as Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night, per a source informed of the situation.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers, 37-8. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Kittle on new contract: 'I can just go out there and play football and run through someone's face' 

After signing off on Friday in a style tailor-made for a professional wrestler, 49ers star George Kittle exuded much of the same energy on Saturday while talking about his shiny, new contract.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs for a second quarter gain of 9 yards to the 49ers 30 yard line during an NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Shanahan: 49ers 'hoping' but 'not counting on' Deebo Samuel to play Week 1

It's too early to say whether wide receiver Deebo Samuel will play in the season opener. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is still leaving the door open, though.

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 23-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Mike McCarthy excited to add Everson Griffen: 'He brings it every down'

When Mike McCarthy was coaching the Packers, Everson Griffen was 'always a primary focus,' as a Vikings pass rusher. McCarthy is excited to have him in Dallas now for each of their first seasons with the Cowboys.
Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy gives Patrick Mahomes memorable compliment
news

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy gives Patrick Mahomes memorable compliment

Longtime Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy thinks highly of reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and had an emphatic and memorable way of showing it on Saturday. 
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) warms up against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Roundup: Packers kicker Mason Crosby returns to practice

The Packers got their kicker back. Green Bay's longtime starter Mason Crosby returned to practice Saturday after a two-week stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.  
Packers, NT Kenny Clark signs 4-year, $70M extension
news

Packers, NT Kenny Clark signs 4-year, $70M extension

Green Bay's Kenny Clark becomes the highest-paid nose tackle in league history, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero report. 
In TE Darren Waller, Jon Gruden sees an inspirational 'superstar'
news

In TE Darren Waller, Jon Gruden sees an inspirational 'superstar'

In the wake of George Kittle and Travis Kelce signing lucrative extensions, Raiders coach Jon Gruden pointed out he believes the Raiders also have a "superstar" at tight end, who's also an inspiration to many. 
Minnesota Vikings inside linebacker Cameron Smith (59) takes a defensive position during an NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 in New Orleans. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

Mike Zimmer: Cam Smith can have normal life, maybe play again

Testing positive for COVID-19 ended up being "a blessing" for Vikings LB Cam Smith, Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer believes as it ended up revealing the 23-year-old's need for heart surgery. 
As Eagles get Jalen Hurts 'comfortable,' Nate Sudfeld is likely QB2
news

As Eagles get Jalen Hurts 'comfortable,' Nate Sudfeld is likely QB2

Eagles coach Doug Pederson explained Friday that Carson Wentz and Nate Sudfeld will get "the reps they need," while Jalen Hurts will need time to get "comfortable," likely indicating Hurts will be No. 3 on the depth chart. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL