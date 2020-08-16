Roundup: New York Jets signing veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan

A familiar face returns to the AFC East.

Sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the New York Jets are signing veteran wideout Chris Hogan on Sunday.

Hogan, 32, has spent seven of his eight seasons in the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. He also spent a short time on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad before making his NFL debut. Hogan earned two Super Bowl rings in his three years with the Patriots.

In 2019, Hogan signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers but was plagued with a knee injury that put him on injured reserve after Week 4. Hogan finished the year appearing in only seven games.

Should Hogan make the Jets squad, he will be another new face in what has been a revamped WR corps in New York.

