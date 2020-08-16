Roundup: New York Jets signing veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan

A familiar face returns to the AFC East.
Sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the New York Jets are signing veteran wideout Chris Hogan on Sunday.
Hogan, 32, has spent seven of his eight seasons in the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. He also spent a short time on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad before making his NFL debut. Hogan earned two Super Bowl rings in his three years with the Patriots.
In 2019, Hogan signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers but was plagued with a knee injury that put him on injured reserve after Week 4. Hogan finished the year appearing in only seven games.
Should Hogan make the Jets squad, he will be another new face in what has been a revamped WR corps in New York.
Here is other news Around The NFL is following on Saturday:
- As Pelissero reported late Saturday evening, the Washington Football Team has officially activated quarterback Alex Smith from the PUP list. Smith, who suffered a gruesome leg injury nearly two years ago, is on the verge of an incredible comeback story.
- Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura (knee) has passed his physical and is expected to start practicing on Monday, the team announced. Skura is also on the brink of a remarkable comeback after suffering a horrific knee injury last November that left him with ACL, MCL and PCL tears, as well as a dislocated knee cap.
- The Carolina Panthers are signing WR Tommylee Lewis, the team announced. Lewis will be a familiar target for new Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater, who played with Lewis for a season during his stint in New Orleans. Lewis played in the XFL this past spring after being cut by Detroit ahead of the 2019 season. The Panthers also announced the signing of WR Marken Michel (Sony's brother) and tight end Andrew Vollert, who was seen being released by the Los Angeles Chargers in the premiere episode of HBO's Hard Knocks.
- The Indianapolis Colts announced the signing of free-agent cornerback Tremon Smith and waived defensive end Kendall Coleman.
- The Buffalo Bills have announced the signings of defensive tackles Justin Zimmer and Tanzel Smart and waived WR Nick Easley and injured DT Niles Scott in a corresponding move.