Giants release K Aldrick Rosas, signing Chandler Catanzaro

Kicker Aldrick Rosas has been released by the New York Giants, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. In a subsequent move, the Giants are expected to sign Chandler Catanzaro, Rapoport reported, per a source.

The one-time Pro Bowl kicker's release comes in the aftermath of Rosas' arrest in mid-June following a hit-and-run in Chico, California.

Rosas posted a statement on Instagram later Sunday morning thanking the franchise and apparently confirming his release.

"I want to thank the Mara and Tisch family for the past [three] years with the New York Giants," it read in part. "It's been an incredible ride and I've met so many amazing coaches and teammates! I wish I could've performed at the level I know I can play at. I have nothing but love towards the New York Giants."

Rosas, 25, was booked into the Butte County Jail and charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license.

According to the collision report, Rosas was driving in his black 2018 Chevrolet SUV at an estimated speed of 100 mph when he collided with a Ford pick-up truck in an intersection. Rosas attempted to leave the scene, but found by a CHP officer shortly thereafter.

Alcohol impairment, per the report, was believed to be a factor.

On the field, Rosas has been the Giants' kicker for the previous three seasons. In that time, he's converted 62 of 75 field goal attempts (82.7%) and 86 of 94 extra points (91.5%).

The highlight of Rosas' days with the Giants came when he made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after hitting 97% of his field goals and missing a combined two kicks all season -- one extra point and one field goal.

Rosas had career-lows in extra point (89.7%) and field goal percentage (70.6%) in 2019 prior to his legal issues.

Catanzaro did not play last year and is not returning after a short-lived retirement. The 29-year-old's previously kicked for four teams -- the Cardinals, Panthers, Jets and Buccaneers -- over five seasons. Catanzaro's most notable run was his three-year stay with the Cardinals to begin his career, which included making a 60-yard field goal in 2016. A split season with the Panthers and Bucs in 2018 was Catanzaro's last action.