Sunday, Jul 26, 2020 09:44 AM

Giants release K Aldrick Rosas, signing Chandler Catanzaro

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Kicker Aldrick Rosas has been released by the New York Giants, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. In a subsequent move, the Giants are expected to sign Chandler Catanzaro, Rapoport reported, per a source.

The one-time Pro Bowl kicker's release comes in the aftermath of Rosas' arrest in mid-June following a hit-and-run in Chico, California.

Rosas posted a statement on Instagram later Sunday morning thanking the franchise and apparently confirming his release.

"I want to thank the Mara and Tisch family for the past [three] years with the New York Giants," it read in part. "It's been an incredible ride and I've met so many amazing coaches and teammates! I wish I could've performed at the level I know I can play at. I have nothing but love towards the New York Giants."

Rosas, 25, was booked into the Butte County Jail and charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license.

According to the collision report, Rosas was driving in his black 2018 Chevrolet SUV at an estimated speed of 100 mph when he collided with a Ford pick-up truck in an intersection. Rosas attempted to leave the scene, but found by a CHP officer shortly thereafter.

Alcohol impairment, per the report, was believed to be a factor.

On the field, Rosas has been the Giants' kicker for the previous three seasons. In that time, he's converted 62 of 75 field goal attempts (82.7%) and 86 of 94 extra points (91.5%).

The highlight of Rosas' days with the Giants came when he made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after hitting 97% of his field goals and missing a combined two kicks all season -- one extra point and one field goal.

Rosas had career-lows in extra point (89.7%) and field goal percentage (70.6%) in 2019 prior to his legal issues.

Catanzaro did not play last year and is not returning after a short-lived retirement. The 29-year-old's previously kicked for four teams -- the Cardinals, Panthers, Jets and Buccaneers -- over five seasons. Catanzaro's most notable run was his three-year stay with the Cardinals to begin his career, which included making a 60-yard field goal in 2016. A split season with the Panthers and Bucs in 2018 was Catanzaro's last action.

For his career, Catanzaro has made 83.8% (119 of 142) of his field goals and 92.9% (182 of 196) of his extra points.

Related Content

Roundup: Dolphins release former starters Trent Harris, Avery Moss
news

Roundup: Dolphins release former starters Trent Harris, Avery Moss

Defenders Avery Moss and Trent Harris combined for 11 starts in 2019, but Miami released them on Sunday ahead of the start of training camp.
Players positive for COVID-19 can be put on temporary IR
news

Players positive for COVID-19 can be put on temporary IR

During the 2020 NFL season, there will be a temporary injured reserve for players who test positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
news

After career year, Austin Ekeler takes Chargers' RB1 reins

For the first time in his NFL tenure, Los Angeles running back Austin Ekeler will assume the role as the No. 1 running back. 
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a second quarter pass for a gain of 5 yards during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

The case of Raiders QB Derek Carr's quietly stellar 2019 season

When all was said and done in 2019, Derek Carr had 4,054 yards passing and a 70.4 completion percentage, becoming just the third quarterback in NFL history to have 4,000 or more passing yards and a 70% or better completion rate in a single season, per NFL Research.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL