Giants K Aldrick Rosas arrested for hit-and-run in California

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested Monday morning following a hit-and-run in Chico, California, the California Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com.

According to a collision report, Rosas was driving in his black 2018 Chevrolet SUV in Chico at an estimated speed of 100 mph when he collided with a Ford pick-up truck in an intersection. Rosas attempted to flee the scene, but was soon located by a CHP officer. Rosas then identified himself as the registered owner of the Chevy SUV, was arrested and transported to Enloe Medical Center.

Rosas was booked into the Butte County Jail and charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license.

Alcohol impairment is believed to a factor in the collision, as well, according to the report.

The Giants said in a statement, "We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick. We have no further comment at this time."

Rosas has been the Giants' kicker for the past three seasons, playing in all 48 games. Over that span of time, Rosas has made 62 of 75 field goals (82.7%) and 86 of 94 extra points (91.5%). Rosas made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after connecting on 97% of his field goals and missing just two kicks (one FG, XP each) all season.