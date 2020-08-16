Washington QB Alex Smith expected to be activated from PUP list as soon as Sunday

Around the NFL

Another encouraging development has unfolded in the story of Alex Smith.

The Washington quarterback is expected to be activated from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night, per a source informed of the situation.

The move allows him to participate in football drills for the first time since working his way back from the catastrophic leg injury he suffered in November 2018.

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington first reported the news.

After enduring a strenous and lengthy rehab period, things have progressed rather quickly for Smith since late last month.

The 36-year-old was cleared by his doctors to return to football activity just prior to the start of training camp on July 24. Upon undergoing a team physical on July 27, Smith began camp on the active/PUP list.

In the weeks since, Washington coach Ron Rivera has expressed numerous times that Smith would be in the mix as long he's healthy. Saturday's update means that remarkable scenario could soon become a reality.

Last Tuesday, second-year QB Dwayne Haskins stated that he was "excited" for Smith as he neared full strength and viewed him as a mentor. The 2019 first-rounder also addressed the possibility of the two competing for reps in camp, saying that if that happens he's "trying to make sure he gets me better, and I get him better."

There are still several dominoes that would have to fall in order for him to see gameday action again but Smith re-joining the team on the practice field is a hugely important step in that process.

