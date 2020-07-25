Alex Smith's doctors clear veteran QB for football activity

Alex Smith's improbable return to the turf is inching closer to reality.

The 36-year-old Smith, who suffered a catastrophic right tibia and fibula compound fracture two seasons ago, is expected to report to the Washington Football Team facility Monday for a physical, ESPN reported Friday. He was recently cleared by his surgical team to return to football activity.

The team is expected to determine next steps for the veteran quarterback from there.

"Everyone was in agreement that my bone was in a really good place," Smith told ESPN's Stephania Bell. "I had healed a lot. They said that given the combination of the rod and where I was with the healing process, I had zero limitations and could even resume some football activities.

"To hear them say that from a life standpoint, they wouldn't restrict me from doing anything -- I could go skiing or snowboarding tomorrow if I wanted -- then on top of that, to get the green light that I could practice, get contact, that I had healed up, that much was pretty wild to hear. I didn't know if I would ever hear those words."