Monday, Aug 10, 2020 09:51 AM

Rivera reiterates Alex Smith will be in QB competition if healthy

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ron Rivera provided his weekly reminder that quarterback Alex Smith is part of the Washington Football Team and could play a role in the QB competition if healthy.

Rivera reiterated Monday that he believes Smith could vie for reps if cleared from a devastating knee injury that wiped out the entire 2019 season.

"This could be a very interesting challenge for us because of Alex Smith," Rivera said, via the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala. "If Alex is healthy and continues to get healthy and we do activate him, he's going to be in the throes of this competition. It's going to unfold I think very nicely for us as a football team. This competition is only going to make you better, it's going to push the young guys as well. So I just feel really good about what we're going to be doing as we start going forward. It'll be a very challenging situation to make sure everybody's reps are equitable and their competition is the same."

Smith remains on the physically unable to perform list as he continues rehabbing.

Rivera, at least once a week, has reminded the world that Smith could be part of the QB competition if cleared. Two weeks ago, Rivera noted that Smith would dive into the competition if healthy. Last week, he said he could "envision" the veteran QB playing a role.

Are the weekly comments on Smith simply feeding chum to the local reporters who ask about the veteran QB? Is it to light a fire under Dwayne Haskins, a reminder to the young QB nothing will be handed out? Does Rivera look at Smith and see his best chance to quickly put a winner on the field? Like most things in life, it's probably a bit of everything stirred together.

The reality is that with Smith on the PUP list, we're still several strides from the QB legitimately entering the fray. Coach speak can sometimes inspire, but it can't heal -- at least not that we're aware of, yet.

Smith suffered a catastrophic injury that most believed would end his career. That he's even considered close to a comeback is a great story. It's a story that has several chapters to go before he unseats Haskins to take the starting gig.

Related Content

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Landover, Md. Cincinnati won 23-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Rivera: Releasing Guice was in Washington's 'best interest'

Washington swiftly moved on from Derrius Guice on Friday after the running back was arrested on domestic violence charges. During a video conference Monday, coach Ron Rivera explained the decision.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay plays against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
news

Lions OC wants Kenny Golladay to dominate like Hopkins, Thomas

Kenny Golladay is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he led the NFL in touchdowns. After the young wideout generated back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard seasons, the Lions want to see Golladay hit another level.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) looks on from the sideline during to the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Kansas City 'is my happy place'

The 27-year-old receiver took a pay cut this offseason to stay in K.C. knowing that while he'll make less money, he's exactly where he wants to be.

Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson to return 'at some point this season'
news

Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson to return 'at some point this season'

Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson, who was placed on the Non-Football Injury list Saturday, has been sidelined by a recently discovered medical condition and his return to football-related activities is unknown.
Calais Campbell wants to earn respect of new Ravens teammates
news

Calais Campbell wants to earn respect of new Ravens teammates

Widely regarded as one of the NFL's best defenders, DE Calais Campbell still feels the need to earn the respect of a new locker room ahead of his first year in Baltimore. 
Roundup: Washington activates LB Reuben Foster from PUP list
news

Roundup: Washington activates LB Reuben Foster from PUP list

A little more than a year removed from a knee injury that prematurely ended his first year in Washington, LB Reuben Foster has been activated from the PUP list and is on track for Week 1, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
Minnesota Vikings inside linebacker Cameron Smith (59) lines up during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
news

Vikings LB Cameron Smith needs heart surgery, will miss season 

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith needs open-heart surgery and will be sidelined for the 2020 season.
Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
news

Roundup: Jets QB Joe Flacco likely to miss just 1-2 games

Joe Flacco won't be available for the start of the 2020 season. But there's good news for the former Super Bowl MVP. The Jets' backup QB is on track to miss just one or two games after visiting a specialist Friday to check in on his progress from neck surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) and wide receiver Robert Woods (17) celebrate a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Lucas Stevenson via AP)
news

Rams' Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp among 'best' WR tandems

Robert Woods knows he and Cooper Kupp aren't the "flashiest" receiving tandem, but their productions proves that they're "with the best, if not the best."
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in New Orleans. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

At camp's start, Mike McCarthy 'impressed' with Dak Prescott

During the opening week of training camp, new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is starting to get to know quarterback Dak Prescott. And so far so good, as McCarthy has been "very pleased."
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
news

Saquon Barkley: 'It's a fresh, new start' for Giants in 2020

As Saquon Barkley knocks upon the doorstep of his third NFL season, it's become clear that this is very much a new-look Giants team, roster and coaches alike, that he's ready to run with. 
