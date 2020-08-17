A.J. Green (hamstring) ends practice early in 'precautionary' measure

A.J. Green is on pace to take the field for the Bengals in a regular season game this fall, something he didn't do at all in 2019.

It was only natural that we couldn't get there without a little hiccup.

Green appeared to tweak his hamstring during Bengals practice Monday, ending his day early, though he didn't seem too concerned about it, per the Cincinnati Enquirer's Tyler Dragon.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor echoed that sentiment, telling reporters afterward he'd ended Green's session just as a "precautionary" measure.

"I just told him he's done taking reps for the day," Taylor said, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow."

Green's health is a sore spot for Bengals fans, who spent much of 2019 longing for his presence as Cincinnati's offense floundered. The circumstances surrounding Green's injury, which was suffered while playing on a subpar high school turf surface, only intensified Cincinnati's desire to see Green healthy and on the field again in 2020.