Browns RB Nick Chubb evaluated for possible concussion

A rainy Monday in suburban Cleveland produced a potentially gloomy development for the Browns.

Running back Nick Chubb is being evaluated for a possible concussion, per team senior staff writer Andrew Gribble.

According to multiple beat reporters who were in attendance, Chubb took a high hit from linebacker Mack Wilson during the session's hitting period, which may have resulted in the possible concussion.

Chubb has excelled early in his professional career in part because of availability. The Georgia product has not missed a game in his first two seasons.

Chubb earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his young career last season after finishing second in rushing yards (1,494) in the entire NFL. His rush yards over expectation per attempt were also second best in the league at +0.91 per carry, trailing only Tennessee's Derrick Henry in that category, who finished with a RYOE/ATT of +1.05, per Next Gen Stats.