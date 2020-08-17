Dez Bryant to work out for Baltimore Ravens this week

Could Dez Bryant catch another shot at reigniting his NFL career?

NFL Network's Jane Slater and Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Bryant is expected to travel to Baltimore this week for a workout with the Ravens, per sources informed of the situation.

Slater added that Bryant reached out to Ravens coach John Harbaugh before April's draft about a potential workout and planted the seed again recently. Bryant has continued to work out in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including catching passes from Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes this offseason.

Asked about reports of Bryant coming in for a workout, Harbaugh told reporters Monday, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, "My only comment I have is we're not commenting on workouts. We're looking everywhere at everybody all the time. Whoever we bring in, once the workout happens, I'm sure that will be announced."

The former first-team All-Pro hasn't played a regular-season snap since 2017. The Dallas Cowboys cut Bryant in the spring of 2018. He signed a one-year deal in New Orleans in Nov. 2018, but tore his Achilles tendon two days later, landing on injured reserve. He did not sign with a team last year.

Throughout his sabbatical, Bryant has insisted he had no plans to retire and instead wanted to get fully healthy before attempting a comeback.

The Ravens will now give a look-see as to whether Bryant is ready to return to the gridiron.

A menacing go-to target in his heyday, Bryant lived up to the 88-hype in Dallas, compiling 7,459 yards and 73 TDs in eight seasons, earning three Pro Bowl Bids along the way. During a three-year stretch from 2012-2014, in which he compiled 3,935 yards and 41 TDs, Dez was a field-tilting hazard for defenses. His box-out ability made him particularly dangerous in the red zone.

At the end of his run, however, his athleticism seemed tapped out, and he struggled to gain separation from younger corners. His final season in Dallas, he earned 838 yards on 69 receptions with six TDs. Unable to gain a step on defenders, Bryant wasn't the same go-to target.

Two years out of football, how will the 31-year-old look now?

Baltimore has been in the mix to add a veteran pass-catcher to its offense this offseason. The Ravens have considered bringing in Antonio Brown. Bryant wouldn't bring as much talent at this stage as Brown, but the off-field baggage would be considerably less.