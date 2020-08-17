Around the NFL

Dez Bryant to work out for Baltimore Ravens this week

Published: Aug 17, 2020 at 10:23 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Could Dez Bryant catch another shot at reigniting his NFL career?

NFL Network's Jane Slater and Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Bryant is expected to travel to Baltimore this week for a workout with the Ravens, per sources informed of the situation.

Slater added that Bryant reached out to Ravens coach John Harbaugh before April's draft about a potential workout and planted the seed again recently. Bryant has continued to work out in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including catching passes from Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes this offseason.

Asked about reports of Bryant coming in for a workout, Harbaugh told reporters Monday, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, "My only comment I have is we're not commenting on workouts. We're looking everywhere at everybody all the time. Whoever we bring in, once the workout happens, I'm sure that will be announced."

The former first-team All-Pro hasn't played a regular-season snap since 2017. The Dallas Cowboys cut Bryant in the spring of 2018. He signed a one-year deal in New Orleans in Nov. 2018, but tore his Achilles tendon two days later, landing on injured reserve. He did not sign with a team last year.

Throughout his sabbatical, Bryant has insisted he had no plans to retire and instead wanted to get fully healthy before attempting a comeback.

The Ravens will now give a look-see as to whether Bryant is ready to return to the gridiron.

A menacing go-to target in his heyday, Bryant lived up to the 88-hype in Dallas, compiling 7,459 yards and 73 TDs in eight seasons, earning three Pro Bowl Bids along the way. During a three-year stretch from 2012-2014, in which he compiled 3,935 yards and 41 TDs, Dez was a field-tilting hazard for defenses. His box-out ability made him particularly dangerous in the red zone.

At the end of his run, however, his athleticism seemed tapped out, and he struggled to gain separation from younger corners. His final season in Dallas, he earned 838 yards on 69 receptions with six TDs. Unable to gain a step on defenders, Bryant wasn't the same go-to target.

Two years out of football, how will the 31-year-old look now?

Baltimore has been in the mix to add a veteran pass-catcher to its offense this offseason. The Ravens have considered bringing in Antonio Brown. Bryant wouldn't bring as much talent at this stage as Brown, but the off-field baggage would be considerably less.

The Ravens have some speed in their receiver corps in Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin. If they bring in Bryant, he'd play a reserve possession-receiver role, and likely have a focus on the red zone, where he can still use his big frame.

Related Content

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd (17) runs a route during an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 24-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

49ers WR Jalen Hurd feared to have suffered torn ACL

San Francisco might be without wide receiver Jalen Hurd for the entire 2020 season. Hurd is undergoing an MRI for what is believed to be a torn ACL, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
news

Gerald McCoy feared to have suffered torn ACL in Cowboys practice

Gerald McCoy went down with a leg injury during practice Monday and the Dallas Cowboys are bracing for the worst. McCoy is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, per Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater.
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Trae Waynes (26) lines up during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings beat the Saints 26-20. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Bengals CB Trae Waynes undergoes surgery, will miss sizable portion of 2020 season 

Cornerback Trae Waynes, whom Cincinnati signed for big money in March, underwent surgery for a torn pec and will miss a sizable portion of the 2020 season.
Roundup: Jaguars sign DT Timmy Jernigan, replace retired Rodney Gunter
news

Roundup: Jaguars sign DT Timmy Jernigan, replace retired Rodney Gunter

The Jags announced Monday that the team signed defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan. Jernigan visited Jacksonville last week and was expected to sign, but it wasn't until Rodney Gunter's retirement that a pact got inked.

Washington makes Jason Wright first Black team president
news

Washington makes Jason Wright first Black team president

Washington has appointed former running back Jason Wright to be the team president. Wright becomes the youngest current team president in the league and also the first-ever Black person to hold this title in the history of the NFL. 
Niners' Jerick McKinnon on comeback: 'I work like I'm broke'
news

Niners' Jerick McKinnon on comeback: 'I work like I'm broke'

Since signing with the 49ers two years ago, Jerick McKinnon has yet to play a snap due to knee issues. Now healthy, the running back says that he has something to prove. 
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Rodney Gunter (95) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 06, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Cardinals won 26-23. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Jaguars DL Rodney Gunter announces retirement because of heart condition

Jaguars defensive lineman Rodney Gunter is retiring from football. The 28-year-old veteran made the announcement Sunday after revealing he has a serious heart condition. 
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
news

Texans WR Kenny Stills passes physical, activated from NFI list

The Texans got one of their primary playmakers back. Kenny Stills was activated from the non-football injury list Sunday after passing his physical, the team announced. He returns to a receiving corps in flux after the offseason trade of All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III (25) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs beat the Chargers 31-21. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Broncos RB Gordon 'struggling a little bit' with Denver altitude

Newly acquired Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is still getting used to the Denver altitude in the early weeks of training camp. The ex-Charger admitted his struggles as he readies himself for a competition with Phillip Lindsay.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) makes a touchdown catch against Oklahoma safety Justin Broiles (25) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
news

Vikings OC Kubiak: First-round pick Justin Jefferson 'exactly what we drafted'

The Vikings are hoping rookie Justin Jefferson can fill the big shoes of Stefon Diggs at wide receiver and OC Gary Kubiak likes what he sees so far.
Roundup: New York Jets signing veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan
news

Roundup: New York Jets signing veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the New York Jets are signing veteran wideout Chris Hogan on Sunday.
