Cowboys signing former Vikings DE Everson Griffen

Published: Aug 12, 2020 at 09:02 PM
A big-time pass rusher is heading to Big D.

The Dallas Cowboys are signing former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater reported Wednesday evening. It's a one-year deal worth $6 million.

Griffen, 32, is a four-time Pro Bowler who spent the last 10 years with the Vikings and there was a chance of him returning or heading to the Seahawks, as the teams went "back and forth," but the Cowboys emerged from under the radar and have added a huge talent, Rapoport added.

On paper at least, Griffen transforms the Cowboys' defensive front into a potentially fearsome and imposing attack as he's set to join Demarcus Lawrence, Gerald McCoy, Tyrone Crawford and Aldon Smith. While there will obviously remain ample question marks about how the new additions such as Griffen, Smith and McCoy mix into a unit led by Lawrence, the talent and past production is impressive. For the last four seasons, Griffen has spectacularly complimented Danielle Hunter in Minnesota, so he joins the Cowboys not just with a track record of stellar play, but of meshing well with another talented pass rusher.

While Griffen moves on from the Vikings despite a 2019 Pro Bowl campaign in which he tallied eight sacks and 11 tackles for a loss, there's likely to be some familiarity as his debut season in Dallas will also be the first year for Mike McCarthy, who's set for his opening campaign with the Cowboys following his days with the Packers and seeing Griffen twice a year.

It's that familiarity along with the chance at a Super Bowl that were driving forces in Griffen heading to the Cowboys and ending conversations that have been ongoing for some time, Slater reported.

It's also the continuation of a comeback story for Griffen. The USC product dealt with highly publicized issues in 2018 that put his career and well-being in doubt, but is now headed to one of the sports world's most highly publicized teams.

The signing has ramifications outside of Dallas as the Vikings will move on from Griffen and so too will the Seahawks move forward in their search for a pass rusher. Rapoport reports they have shown interest in longtime former Packers pass rusher Clay Mathews, who spent 2019 with the Rams. And, of course, Jadeveon Clowney is still out there.

But Griffen isn't.

Raiders WR Tyrell Williams on 2019: 'We didn't have an identity' 
news

Raiders WR Tyrell Williams on 2019: 'We didn't have an identity' 

For wide receiver Tyrell Williams, there is a positive outlook for the 2020 season as he's healthier, more experienced in the system and the Raiders don't have the same drama as last season. 
Saints announce no fans for season opener against Buccaneers
news

Saints announce no fans for season opener against Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints' Sept. 13 home opener against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be played without fans in attendance, the team announced Wednesday.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers, 37-8. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

George Kittle, 49ers 'making progress' on long-term deal

Tight end George Kittle and San Francisco are "making progress" on a long-term deal, which is on track to make Kittle the highest-paid tight end in league history, NFL Network's Mike Silver reported Wednesday.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to the media following the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
news

Jerry Jones expects Cowboys to display 'grace' regarding national anthem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Wednesday he expects his team to display "grace" as it relates to the national anthem during games this season.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on contract: 'I can't look at tomorrow without taking care of today'
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on contract: 'I can't look at tomorrow without taking care of today'

Dak Prescott is playing the 2020 season under the franchise tag. His talks with the Cowboys on a long-term deal subsided just before the team reported to camp, and he's not bringing the business into the locker room.
Jerry Jones: Cowboys planning for fans to attend home games
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys planning for fans to attend home games

Jerry World is planning for fans this fall. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday during a video conference that his team is gearing up for fans at AT&T Stadium during the 2020 season.
NFL to continue daily COVID-19 testing 'until further notice'
news

NFL to continue daily COVID-19 testing 'until further notice'

The NFL will continue COVID-19 testing on a daily basis. The league and NFLPA agreed to continue daily testing until further notice.
Bills sign coach Sean McDermott to contract extension through 2025
news

Bills sign coach Sean McDermott to contract extension through 2025

The Sean McDermott era in Buffalo will continue for many years to come. Buffalo signed the head coach to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. 
John Ross leaves Bengals camp after son tests positive for COVID-19
news

John Ross leaves Bengals camp after son tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross left training camp. The wideout left to care for his young son after both the boy and the boy's mother tested positive for COVID-19, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero report.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson cleared, returns to work after COVID-19 quarantine
news

Eagles coach Doug Pederson cleared, returns to work after COVID-19 quarantine

Doug Pederson's quarantine is over. The Eagles head coach is back at work, the team announced Wednesday, after missing the last 10 days due to COVID-19.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) before an NFL regular season football game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Indianapolis. The Colts won, 38-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Roundup: Colts remove T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) from NFI list

T.Y. Hilton is ready for action. The Indianapolis Colts removed the receiver from the active/non-football injury list Wednesday.  
