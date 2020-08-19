Eagles RB Miles Sanders week-to-week with lower-body injury

After an injury-ravaged 2019 season, the Philadelphia Eagles could be picking up where they left off.

Running back Miles Sanders was one of several players on Wednesday's injury report. The RB is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Eagles are likely being cautious with Sanders, but he'll miss time in the lead-up to Week 1, which is 25 days away. At this point, there is no reason to panic.

When he is healthy, don't expect Sanders to come off the field much in 2020.

The Eagles didn't add an early-down rusher this offseason that might siphon off carries from Sanders, opening the door for the second-year back to carry the load.

During a Wednesday video conference, running backs coach Deuce Staley essentially confirmed Sanders won't be coming off the field much. Asked whether the Eagles must find a bigger back to handle short-yardage situations, Staley pointed the finger right back at Sanders.

"I think Miles can do it all," he said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. "When you have a guy like Miles that can make people miss, that can lower his shoulder and also can run you over, you want to put the ball in his hands as much as possible."

With Boston Scott and Corey Clement the other top two backs on the depth chart, Sanders has a clear path to the bulk of the carries, particularly on first and second downs.

In 16 games as a rookie, the second-round pick flashed playmaking and an ability to be a three-down NFL back. He compiled 818 yards on 179 carries with three TDs and added 50 receptions for 509 yards and three more scores. As the season wore on, you could see the Eagles comfort level in Sanders grow, and his production escalated.

Entering 2020, no other back should be a serious threat to Sanders earning the lion's share of the load. Scott and Clement could siphon off some pass-catching snaps, but listening to Staley, it's clear he believes Sanders should be on the field for all situations.

"You saw last year. You saw Miles get better, get better, and better in the passing game," Staley said. "From protection, to running routes, and catching the ball. So those were the three main things in being an elite third-down back. Protection is number one, route running is number two, and of course, we all know you have to catch the ball. And I felt Miles just continuing to climb the mountain and continuing to get better in all three phases."