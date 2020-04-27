NFL Power Rankings: Cowboys get major boost from 2020 Draft

With Joe Douglas in charge, it feels like the Jets finally have a grown-up in the room. The GM has Super Bowl rings for his contributions to championship teams in Baltimore and Philadelphia, and his sensible approach to team building was on display in this draft. Offensive tackle and wide receiver were the two biggest needs for New York, and Douglas addressed those with his first two picks: LT Mekhi Becton (11th overall) and Baylor WR Denzel Mims, who surprisingly slid to the Jets at No. 59. The selections of Becton and fourth-rounder Cameron Clarke capped a complete offseason makeover of the Jets' offensive line, which may have five new starters in 2020. Like we saw with the Browns and Baker Mayfield, the Jets were aggressive in addressing roster issues that held back their prized young quarterback last season. Now it's on Sam Darnold to take the next step.