Texans agree to trade for Rams WR Brandin Cooks

Bill O'Brien's Texans are making more moves and wide receiver Brandin Cooks is on the move once more.

The Texans are bringing in another dynamic wide receiver, as they are in the process of trading for Cooks from the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Houston officially announced it had agreed to trade for the wideout Friday.

Houston will obtain Cooks and a future fourth-round pick in exchange for sending a second-round pick to the Rams, Rapoport reported.

It's the fourth team for Cooks and it will be the fourth time he's been traded in his career, as the Texans add him to a deep wide receiver corps but one absent of superstar DeAndre Hopkins, who was previously traded this offseason to the Cardinals.

Originally a first-round selection by the Saints in 2014, Cooks will now have been traded three times for two first-round picks and a second-round choice after stints with New Orleans, the Patriots and Rams. When the Saints drafted Cooks, it was consequently via a pick obtained via trade with the Cardinals.

Cooks posted 42 catches for 583 yards and two scores in 2019 -- largely the least productive season of his six-year career.

Still, the 26-year-old should be a solid addition to a Texans team that looks to have a well-rounded offense. Trading away Hopkins -- one of the game's elite -- will likely always be a head-scratcher, but now quarterback Deshaun Watson has wide receivers Cooks, Will Fuller, Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills along with tight end Darren Fells and running backs David Johnson and Duke Johnson.

As for the Rams, while they don't have a first-round draft pick, they now have two second-round selections and two in the third round.