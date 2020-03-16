Amari Cooper, Cowboys agree to 5-year, $100M deal

Monday began with the Cowboys ensuring that their franchise quarterback would remain in Dallas, and it ended with them ensuring his No. 1 target wouldn't leave town, either.

The Cowboys and wide receiver Amari Cooper have reached an agreement in principle on a five-year, $100 million contract to stay with the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Rapoport adds that Cooper will receive $60 million in guarantees.

ESPN first reported the news of the Cooper deal.

The Cooper contract news comes roughly 12 hours after the Cowboys elected to place the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott.

Cooper is finally cashing in after a stellar first five years in the league, including 1.5 campaigns in Big D. The 2015 fourth-overall pick of the Raiders, Cooper has posted four 1,000-yard seasons and four Pro Bowl seasons in his first five years.

Since being traded to Dallas in the middle of the 2018 season, Cooper has turned around what was an unbalanced attack. Cooper has picked up 132 catches for 1,914 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 25 starts in Big D, helping Ezekiel Elliott and Prescott get paid before the WR finally cashed in right before the start of 2020 free agency.

Cooper's contract is one befitting arguably the best receiver in the league. At $20 million per year, Cooper is second among WRs in average annual value to Atlanta's Julio Jones ($22M). His $60 million in guaranteed money is fourth behind Michael Thomas ($60.6M), Jones ($64M) and Odell Beckham Jr. ($65M).

With Cooper under wraps, Dallas has managed the improbable for the 2020 season, keeping most of its star talent -- Elliott, Prescott, Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence -- in the building on a mix of long- and short-term deals; Byron Jones inked a mega-deal with the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

The Cowboys' Super Bowl window is still open, and the offseason drama in Big D is finally over ... for now.