NFL Power Rankings: Bucs, Bills shoot up via free agency/trades

COVID-19 might have humanity in hiding, but the Power Rankings cower from nothing and no one.

We're back for the first time in seven weeks, checking in on teams after the first wave of free agency. We'll run this back again after the draft. Need more of an NFL fix during these uncertain times? Check out the Around The NFL Podcast, hosted by yours truly, which is coming at you five days a week during this profoundly weird time in human history.

OK, back to my cave. Try not to get too worked up about where your team sits on March 24. As recent world events have made abundantly clear, life can change in a hurry.

Be safe and stay healthy, friends.

NOTE: Team movement below reflects changes from the post-Super Bowl LIV Power Rankings.

RANK 1 CHIEFS Previous rank: No. 1



The defending champions were quiet in the first wave of free agency. Which is ... fine. Kansas City slapped the franchise tag on Chris Jones when it couldn't get a long-term deal done with the standout defensive lineman. A notable defender was lost when Kendall Fuller returned to the Redskins. On the other side of the ball, receiver Sammy Watkins is still here. The veteran wideout was thought to be a potential cap casualty, but he remains a Chiefs employee as of this writing. We'll see if it stays that way.

RANK 2 49ERS Previous rank: No. 2



Good for general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan for resisting temptation. Tom Brady has long been connected to the team he rooted for as a boy, and NFL circumstances aligned to the degree that Brady in a Niners uniform became a very real possibility. But sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo is the smart long-term move; it is this humble Power Ranker's opinion that Jimmy G gets entirely too much guff from the Football Cognoscenti. Trading away the excellent DeForest Buckner unquestionably stings, but it puts the defending NFC champions in position to enter next month's draft with a pair of first-round picks. Not a bad place to be.

RANK 5 PACKERS Previous rank: No. 5



Packers fans had to wince when they saw superstar wideout DeAndre Hopkins get moved to the Cardinals for less than a first-round pick. There had long been rumblings about Hopkins and Bill O'Brien being in a not-so-great place prior to the trade. Did Packers GM Brian Gutekunst ever pick up the phone? Consider this yet another example of why we need a GM App that connects all these guys. Just imagine Hopkins and Davante Adams running routes for Aaron Rodgers! It ain't happening, and it looks like the necessary upgrades at the skill positions will have to wait for the draft. Unsolicited advice for Gutie: Call the Bengals and kick the tires on A.J. Green.

RANK 7 SEAHAWKS Previous rank: No. 7



In one of the surprise twists of free agency, Jadeveon Clowney remains on the open market at publishing. This could bode well for the Seahawks, who have a standing offer that might end up being the best one Clowney receives. Teams that are run well set a value on a player and stick to it, resisting the temptation to overpay and limit their options down the road. We'll see if GM John Schneider is rewarded for his prudence.

RANK 12 BUCCANEERS 7 Previous rank: No. 19



Tom Brady is the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's the biggest free-agent move in the history of the franchise, and it instantly makes the Bucs one of the most compelling teams in the NFL. It was the rare perfect move in free agency: Brady gets a two-year deal for not obscene money (two years and $50 million, with $9 million in incentives) to bring his unmatched experience and leadership to town. It also frees the Bucs from the purgatory that comes with Jameis Winston as your starting quarterback. Tampa Bay tried to make it work with the former No. 1 overall pick, but it just never happened. Brady will enter Week 1 at 43 years old, but he's never been this motivated, and he'll have star players to throw the ball to. This should be fun.

RANK 14 VIKINGS 3 Previous rank: No. 11



Trading a 26-year-old star receiver coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons is never easy, but the Vikings did what they had to do with Stefon Diggs. It seemed like Diggs was never going to be happy in Minnesota, and the decision to extend quarterback Kirk Cousins essentially sealed Diggs' fate in purple. So they flipped the playmaker to the Bills for four draft picks, including a first-rounder. That's more than acceptable compensation for an excellent wideout who's still probably a pace or two behind the true elites at his position. The win-now Vikings have 12 draft picks next month, including two in the first round at Nos. 22 and 25 overall. A Diggs replacement and a cornerback (or three) are on the menu.

RANK 15 TEXANS 6 Previous rank: No. 9



It's a trade that could go down as one of the greatest heists ever: DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Cardinals for David Johnson, a second-rounder and a fourth-rounder. Hopkins, arguably the best wideout in the NFL, was sent packing for 50 cents on the dollar in a seismic trade that puts coach/GM Bill O'Brien directly under the spotlight (and perhaps on the hot seat) like never before. Hopkins used social media to try to downplay reports of a fractured relationship with his head coach, and O'Brien can present the trade to his boss as a move that provides future cap relief, imports a quality player in Johnson and delivers welcome draft capital. But c'mon. On paper, the Texans got a lot worse. You can only wonder what Deshaun Watson is thinking, especially now that he's in Cryptic Tweet Mode.

RANK 16 PATRIOTS 8 Previous rank: No. 8



It's almost impossible to imagine a scenario in which Tom Brady is not the quarterback of the New England Patriots. And yet, here ... we ... are. The G.O.A.T. now grazes in Tampa, and the Patriots didn't make a move to add a quarterback to their roster until this past weekend, when they welcomed Brian Hoyer back for a third stint with the team. Is it possible Bill Belichick could enter camp with a quarterback room headlined by Jarrett Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round pick with four career pass attempts, and Hoyer, a career backup entering his age-35 season? Seems unlikely, but New England so far has passed on the other notable QBs on the open market. The Brady-Belichick divorce changes everything: at 1 Patriot Place, in the AFC East and across the entire NFL.

RANK 19 BROWNS 4 Previous rank: No. 23



The Browns continue to do well this time of year. Cleveland acted fast as the negotiation window opened, landing tight end Austin Hooper and right tackle Jack Conklin, the two best players on the market at their respective positions. The Conklin move was especially important, as the Browns must do everything in their power to clean up the pocket for Baker Mayfield in his pivotal third season. If Cleveland can land a legit left tackle with the 10th overall pick, it will have turned a team weakness into a strength. One interesting note: Case Keenum got $10 million in guaranteed money to be Mayfield's backup. That's a lot. Hmmmm ...

RANK 20 JETS 1 Previous rank: No. 21



The Jets have drafted as poorly as anyone in the league over the last decade, and too often, the team has tried to make up for that shortcoming with high-profile free-agent signings that rarely work out. GM Joe Douglas was brought in to change how the team does business, and we've seen that through the first wave of free agency. Douglas passed on making a huge splash in favor of a quiet rebuild of the offensive line. The Jets added three new starters (LT George Fant, C Connor McGovern, OG Greg Van Roten) on sensible deals, and could add a fourth new starter with the No. 11 pick in the draft. Wide receiver Robby Anderson, meanwhile, remains on the open market. Could Anderson end up back with the Jets on a prove-it deal? It would be a best-case scenario for New York.

RANK 22 BEARS 5 Previous rank: No. 17



The Bears did what everyone expected, bringing in a veteran name brand to compete with Mitch Trubisky. That veteran is Nick Foles, the former Super Bowl MVP who endured a nightmarish (but very lucrative) one-season stint with the Jaguars. Trubisky will likely enter training camp as the presumed starter, but holding off Foles will be much more difficult than fending off Chase Daniel was a year ago. Put it this way: There's a very good chance Foles ends up starting more games next year than the former first-round pick hypothetically ahead of him on the depth chart. The Robert Quinn signing was ... fine. The move to bring in 33-year-old Jimmy Graham, who did next to nothing with Aaron Rodgers throwing him spirals, makes you wonder if GM Ryan Pace will ever figure out the tight end position.

RANK 23 CARDINALS 3 Previous rank: No. 26



If the Cardinals weren't practicing social distancing, surely there would have been a party in Glendale after GM Steve Keim landed wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. It was the rare perfect trade, a move that provided second-year QB Kyle Murray a legit No. 1 wide receiver without mortgaging the future by surrendering premium draft picks. Throw in the fact that Arizona managed to unload the redundant David Johnson and his bloated contract, and this could go down as the greatest trade heist since Mike Ditka gave up his entire draft class for Ricky Williams. (That really happened, kids.) The Cardinals improved their defense, as well, with the additions of linebacker Devon Kennard and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. The Cardinals could be a player in the NFC West, like, right now.

RANK 26 DOLPHINS 2 Previous rank: No. 24



You knew a spending spree was coming in Miami, and that's exactly what happened. The Dolphins, armed with more cap space than any team in the league, handed out a bunch of big money contracts in the first week of the league year to lock up cornerback Byron Jones, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive end Shaq Lawson and offensive tackle Ereck Flowers on deals that all equaled at least three years and $30 million. Jones is now the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. Jordan Howard was brought aboard to help lift the NFL's worst rushing attack in 2019. The next piece is the biggest, though: Can the Dolphins land their quarterback of the future in the draft? If they pick right, they are a player in the wide-open AFC East. Really!

RANK 27 GIANTS Previous rank: No. 27



The Giants have a fresh start in an Eli-free world, and their work in free agency thus far indicates Big Blue is now taking a more methodical approach to team building. GM Dave Gettleman made a couple of splashes, adding cornerback James Bradberry and middle linebacker Blake Martinez on substantial deals, and the decision to franchise Leonard Williams came with a hefty price tag ($16.1 million). But the whispers connecting the Giants to Jadeveon Clowney proved to be false, and the team didn't make a big splurge to upgrade the offensive line that many predicted. Don't be surprised if Gettleman uses the Giants' first draft pick (No. 4 overall) to address the team's offensive line or pass-rush needs.

