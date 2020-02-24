Top 101 NFL free agents of 2020: Who will sign Jameis Winston?

Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling combined their personal rankings to formulate NFL.com's Top 101 NFL Free Agents of 2020. This list will be constantly updated as players put pen to paper.

When does the 2020 NFL free agency period open? Teams are allowed to discuss and enter into contract negotiations with players starting on Monday, March 16, but cannot officially sign a new contract until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18, when the new league year begins.

NOTE: Franchise- and transition-tagged players -- Shaq Barrett (Buccaneers), Kenyan Drake (Cardinals), Bud Dupree (Steelers), A.J. Green (Bengals), Derrick Henry (Titans), Hunter Henry (Chargers), Chris Jones (Chiefs), Matthew Judon (Ravens), Yannick Ngakoue (Jaguars), Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Brandon Scherff (Redskins), Justin Simmons (Broncos), Joe Thuney (Patriots) and Leonard Williams (Giants) -- have been removed from this list.

1 Amari Cooper WR Cowboys

One of the league's premier route runners and boundary specialists, Cooper's presence in Dallas is one of the primary reasons for the placement of QB



UPDATE: Cooper and the Cowboys have reached an agreement in principle on a five-year, $100 million deal with $60 million guaranteed ($40 million at signing, another $20 million for injury that becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of 2022 league year), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. One of the league's premier route runners and boundary specialists, Cooper's presence in Dallas is one of the primary reasons for the placement of QB Dak Prescott -- who was hit with the franchise tag -- atop the original version of this list. Dak has played the best ball of his career since the former No. 4 overall pick arrived to fill the No. 1 receiver void left by Dez Bryant's decline and departure.

2 Jadeveon Clowney Edge

Clowney's production doesn't always match the hype, but he can still hijack an offense at peak moments -- often in the biggest games. Don't let the three-sack total fool you: He was a difference-maker in his Seattle debut, as the pass rush tended to vanish for quarters at a time whenever he missed stretches due to nagging injuries.

3 Ryan Tannehill QB Titans

There is no question that the Comeback Player of the Year benefitted from the play-action windows created by



UPDATE: Tannehill and the Titans have agreed to a four-year, $118 million contract that includes $62 million fully guaranteed, per Rapoport. There is no question that the Comeback Player of the Year benefitted from the play-action windows created by Derrick Henry 's threatening presence, but Tannehill transformed a franchise by escaping pressure and making throw after throw, week in and week out for three months. Tough, nimble and accurate with an arm strong enough to make all of the throws, Tannehill is more than just an intriguing reclamation project. He has a skill set suited to today's era of spread offenses and shifting pockets.

4 Byron Jones CB Dolphins

Jerry Jones isn't one to lose his stars, but he's in a bit of a bind with Jones as the talented third wheel, tagging along behind



UPDATE: Jones and the Dolphins agreed to a five-year, $82 million contract that includes $54.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported. Jerry Jones isn't one to lose his stars, but he's in a bit of a bind with Jones as the talented third wheel, tagging along behind Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper in the contract line. A rare athlete, Jones started his career at safety before moving to his current cornerback role that calls for the weekly stifling of top receiving threats.

7 Cory Littleton LB Raiders

Three-down linebackers who can excel in coverage are an incredibly rare and valuable commodity in today's NFL. Four-down linebackers like Littleton, who also shine on special teams, are that much better.



UPDATE: Littleton and the Raiders have agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $36 million, according to Rapoport. Three-down linebackers who can excel in coverage are an incredibly rare and valuable commodity in today's NFL. Four-down linebackers like Littleton, who also shine on special teams, are that much better.

8 Tom Brady QB Buccaneers

Brady is a short-term solution who won't fit in most situations, hence this ranking. He also can still play at a league-average-starter level (or better) with protection, which has tremendous value. Hence this ranking.



UPDATE: Brady and the Buccaneers have agreed in principle to a new deal that will pay the quarterback roughly $30 million per year, Rapoport reported. Brady is a short-term solution who won't fit in most situations, hence this ranking. He also can still play at a league-average-starter level (or better) with protection, which has tremendous value. Hence this ranking.

9 Jack Conklin OT Browns

It's no surprise that the season's most unstoppable ground attack ran behind Conklin, one of the league's most accomplished and physical body movers. Back to full health after battling knee injuries throughout 2018, Conklin paved the way for the NFL rushing champion



UPDATE: Conklin and the Browns have agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract that includes $30 million fully guaranteed, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. It's no surprise that the season's most unstoppable ground attack ran behind Conklin, one of the league's most accomplished and physical body movers. Back to full health after battling knee injuries throughout 2018, Conklin paved the way for the NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry as well as Comeback Player of the Year Ryan Tannehill . The Titans had some excruciating decisions to make, but ultimately decided to lock up Tannehill (via extension) and Henry (via the tag) before Conklin.

10 Philip Rivers QB Colts

Like a horse fly stuck to rosin paper or a mastodon mired in the infamous La Brea tar pits, Rivers' furious flat-footed flailing only served to hasten the end of his storied



UPDATE: Rivers and the Colts have agreed to a one-year deal worth $25 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Judy Battista and Rapoport. Like a horse fly stuck to rosin paper or a mastodon mired in the infamous La Brea tar pits, Rivers' furious flat-footed flailing only served to hasten the end of his storied Chargers career. No longer possessed of the quick jump-step or strong arm necessary to compensate for an overwhelmed offensive line, Rivers is reliant upon a deep moat to sharpshoot from the castle tower. Look for Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni to coax their old quarterback to Colts kingdom.

11 Anthony Castonzo OT Colts

After drawing



UPDATE: Castonzo has agreed to a two-year, $33 million contract to remain in Indianapolis, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. After drawing Pro Bowl buzz throughout one of his better seasons, Castonzo made it clear he has no appetite for a change of scenery. The Colts have plenty of cap space to bring the veteran back for a 10th season, perhaps as a bodyguard for Rivers.

12 Chris Harris Jr. CB

Excelling in the slot or outside, Harris has been one of the game's most respected and effective covermen over the past half-decade. More of a shadow corner under Vic Fangio last season, the 30-year-old lost some one-on-one battles that seemed out of character for a perennial Pro Bowler. In which case, a change of scenery may put him in a better position to recapture peak form.

13 Jameis Winston QB

Winston never saw a sliver he couldn't exploit, clinging to a gunslinging style which gooses his receivers' counting numbers as well as his opponents' takeaway totals. Can that recklessness be coached out of him without forfeiting the fearlessness necessary for big plays? To this point in his career, he's thrown his team into more trouble than salvation.

14 Dante Fowler Jr. Edge

A washout as the No. 3 overall pick in Jacksonville, Fowler rehabbed his market value with 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in his first full season with the A washout as the No. 3 overall pick in Jacksonville, Fowler rehabbed his market value with 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in his first full season with the Rams . Food for thought: Fowler's average of 1.4 impact plays (sacks, QB hits, tackles for loss and forced fumbles) per game with the Jaguars jumped to 2.4 once he joined forces with double-team magnet Aaron Donald in Los Angeles.

16 Devin McCourty S Patriots

Another magnificent McCourty performance was lost in the shadows of



UPDATE: McCourty has agreed to a two-year, $23 million contract, which includes $17 million guaranteed, to stay with the Patriots, Rapoport reported. Another magnificent McCourty performance was lost in the shadows of Stephon Gilmore 's season-long Defensive Player of the Year campaign. At 32 years old with savvy ball skills, sticky coverage and a reputation for natural leadership, McCourty could be the final piece of the puzzle for a Super Bowl contender.

17 Javon Hargrave NT Eagles

Hargrave is not just a run-stuffing nose tackle. He improved every season in Pittsburgh and creates a lot of disruption as a pass rusher for a man his size. He can also fit in any defense.



UPDATE: Hargrave has agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with the Eagles that includes $26 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported. Hargrave is not just a run-stuffing nose tackle. He improved every season in Pittsburgh and creates a lot of disruption as a pass rusher for a man his size. He can also fit in any defense.

18 Jason Pierre-Paul Edge Buccaneers

In just eight starts after returning from a serious neck injury,



UPDATE: Pierre-Paul has re-signed with the Buccaneers on a two-year, $27 million contract, Rapoport reported. In just eight starts after returning from a serious neck injury, JPP produced 8.5 sacks and 44 pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He's a perfect pickup for a team looking for a short-term pass-rush injection.

19 Austin Hooper TE Browns

Hooper's 75-catch, 787-yard fourth season would have been even more productive if not for a midseason knee injury. Tight ends this young, athletic and productive very rarely get to the free-agent market.



UPDATE: Hooper and the Browns have agreed to a four-year, $42 million contract that includes $23 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Michael Silver, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. Hooper's 75-catch, 787-yard fourth season would have been even more productive if not for a midseason knee injury. Tight ends this young, athletic and productive very rarely get to the free-agent market.

20 Vonn Bell S

Bell has a reputation as a "box safety" because he can blitz and deliver hits in the running game, but the 25-year-old also covers opposing tight ends well enough. This is the type of skill set nearly every team is looking for.

21 Melvin Gordon RB

The biggest red flag surrounding Gordon is how streaky his career has been. When he's rolling, there aren't 10 backs in football who possess his short-yardage power, explosiveness and receiving ability.

22 Robby Anderson WR

Deep speed gets paid, and Anderson has plenty of it. He often disappointed his Deep speed gets paid, and Anderson has plenty of it. He often disappointed his Jets coaches, however, and is too talented to have fewer than 800 yards in each of the last two seasons.

23 Everson Griffen Edge

Last season was a huge comeback year for Griffen, who felt confident enough in his production to void a contract with the Last season was a huge comeback year for Griffen, who felt confident enough in his production to void a contract with the Vikings that would have paid him more than $10 million. He could still return to Minnesota.

24 James Bradberry CB Giants

Bradberry has often been trusted to track the opposing team's No. 1 receiver and already has 60 starts under his belt. The



UPDATE: Bradberry is signing with the Giants on a three-year, $45 million contract that includes $32 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport. Bradberry has often been trusted to track the opposing team's No. 1 receiver and already has 60 starts under his belt. The Panthers could franchise tag him to keep him away from Ron Rivera in Washington.

25 Robert Quinn Edge Bears

A theme of this year's free-agent crop: Aging pass rushers who can still get it done. Quinn's an injury risk, but his quick first step was back last season in Dallas.



UPDATE: Quinn and the Bears have agreed on a five-year, $70 million contract that includes $30 million guaranteed, per his agent, Sean Kiernan. A theme of this year's free-agent crop: Aging pass rushers who can still get it done. Quinn's an injury risk, but his quick first step was back last season in Dallas.

26 Emmanuel Sanders WR

Sanders' impact on the Sanders' impact on the 49ers went beyond the numbers. His route-running opened up space for his younger receivers, whom he also mentored. Kyle Shanahan won't want to lose him.

27 Shelby Harris DL

Denver's most disruptive defensive lineman two years in a row, Harris has gradually grown from afterthought to super sub to semi-beast.

28 Bryan Bulaga OT Chargers

The most consistent blocker on one of the best offensive lines of



UPDATE: Bulaga and the Chargers have agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract, per Rapoport. The most consistent blocker on one of the best offensive lines of Aaron Rodgers ' career, the oft-injured Bulaga played all 16 games for just the third time in nine years. He will be in demand even if he's a year-to-year proposition in his early-30s.

29 Jimmie Ward S 49ers

Finally healthy after landing on injured reserve in four of his first five snakebitten NFL seasons, Ward was an unsung star for San Francisco's



UPDATE: Ward is re-signing with the 49ers on a three-year contract worth $28.5 million, per Rapoport. Finally healthy after landing on injured reserve in four of his first five snakebitten NFL seasons, Ward was an unsung star for San Francisco's Super Bowl defense. With the versatility to slide over to nickel corner, Ward is the perfect safety to combat the spread offenses that proliferate today's NFL.

30 Graham Glasgow OG Broncos

Hardly a household name, Glasgow will attract plenty of interest as a stout, crafty blocker with a clean injury history. A four-year starter in Detroit, he's just now coming into his own as a seasoned pro with few weaknesses in his game.



UPDATE: Glasgow is signing with the Broncos on a four-year, $44 million contract that includes $25 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport. Hardly a household name, Glasgow will attract plenty of interest as a stout, crafty blocker with a clean injury history. A four-year starter in Detroit, he's just now coming into his own as a seasoned pro with few weaknesses in his game.

31 Kyle Van Noy LB Dolphins

Van Noy has mastered the Rob Ninkovich role as a hybrid defensive end/linebacker tasked with setting the edge in the run game and rushing the passer in advantageous situations. With Bill Belichick disciples proliferating throughout the league, Van Noy is reaching free agency at an opportune time.



UPDATE: Van Noy and the Dolphins have agreed to a four-year, $51 million contract that includes $30 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport. Van Noy has mastered the Rob Ninkovich role as a hybrid defensive end/linebacker tasked with setting the edge in the run game and rushing the passer in advantageous situations. With Bill Belichick disciples proliferating throughout the league, Van Noy is reaching free agency at an opportune time.

32 Joe Schobert LB Jaguars

Football's version of a swing-from-the-heels guess hitter, Schobert tends to offset drive-killing stuffs and highlight-reel takeaways with missed tackles and overplays. Either way, it's hard to deny his nose for the football.



UPDATE: Schobert and the Jaguars have agreed to a five-year, $53.75 million contract that includes $22.5 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport. Football's version of a swing-from-the-heels guess hitter, Schobert tends to offset drive-killing stuffs and highlight-reel takeaways with missed tackles and overplays. Either way, it's hard to deny his nose for the football.

33 Andrew Whitworth OT

The The Rams are in desperate need of an heir apparent with their left tackle coming off ankle surgery, entering his age-38 season and finally showing signs of a long-awaited decline. By all indications, though, Whitworth is leaning toward returning for one more year as Jared Goff 's blind-side guardian.

34 Jarran Reed DT Seahawks

Reed has a reputation as a burgeoning behemoth ready to take the league by storm, but it's one bolstered by a dominant two-month stretch in 2018, which has overshadowed an otherwise erratic performance across his four seasons.



UPDATE: Reed re-signed with the Seahawks on a two-year, $23 million contract, Pelissero reported. Reed has a reputation as a burgeoning behemoth ready to take the league by storm, but it's one bolstered by a dominant two-month stretch in 2018, which has overshadowed an otherwise erratic performance across his four seasons.

35 Logan Ryan CB

Expect to hear Ryan floated as a Honey Badger type capable of transforming a secondary with his coach-like instincts and intelligence as a versatile back-end leader.

36 Kendall Fuller CB Redskins

Fuller's terrific performance in the



UPDATE: Fuller has agreed to a four-year deal worth roughly $40 million, Pelissero and Rapoport reported. Fuller's terrific performance in the Super Bowl was a reminder that he's had stretches of Pro Bowl-quality play throughout his career. His ability to transition to safety showed his versatility.

37 Ha Ha Clinton-Dix S

Clinton-Dix has proven to be a plug-and-play starter who can patrol the back end.

38 Jamie Collins LB Lions

Some mental errors late in Collins' terrific season with the



UPDATE: Collins has agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Lions that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, according to Rapoport. Some mental errors late in Collins' terrific season with the Patriots could scare away teams wondering how he'll perform away from Bill Belichick.

39 Damarious Randall S

Randall's range and speed will get him paid, although his reputation for being Randall's range and speed will get him paid, although his reputation for being high maintenance could have him on his third team in as many years.

40 Quinton Jefferson DE

Jefferson was probably Seattle's most consistent pass rusher last season, able to make noise from inside and out. He's a strong candidate to be undervalued in a crowded D-line market.

41 Jason Peters OT

Now 38 years old, Peters' health is a concern. He was still an asset when he played last year and has ultimately gutted out more than 900 snaps in each of the last two seasons.

42 Trae Waynes CB Bengals

Waynes, a former first-round pick, quietly improved after a rocky start to his career, evolving into a physical and reliable starter.



UPDATE: Waynes and the Bengals have agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract, according to Rapoport and Pelissero. Waynes, a former first-round pick, quietly improved after a rocky start to his career, evolving into a physical and reliable starter.

43 Maliek Collins DT

Collins has improved every NFL season, reaching his apex in a contract year with 48 pressures, according to PFF. He'd be a nice "second wave of free agency" signing.

44 Bradley Roby CB Texans

There will be coaches who view Roby's peak play and see a potential star, even if his week-to-week performance the last two seasons has been closer to average.



UPDATE: Roby has agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract to remain with the Texans, according to NFL Network's James Palmer, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. There will be coaches who view Roby's peak play and see a potential star, even if his week-to-week performance the last two seasons has been closer to average.

45 Jordan Phillips DT Cardinals

Phillips' 2019 sack total (9.5) looks unsustainable, considering he had just 19 more total pressures, but he's versatile enough to play on the end and inside.



UPDATE: Phillips and the Cardinals have a agreed to a three-year contract, per Rapoport. Phillips' 2019 sack total (9.5) looks unsustainable, considering he had just 19 more total pressures, but he's versatile enough to play on the end and inside.

46 Karl Joseph S

Joseph was finally living up to his bone-jarring billing as a former first-round pick after the Joseph was finally living up to his bone-jarring billing as a former first-round pick after the Raiders declined his fifth-year option last offseason. A serious foot injury put a premature end to his breakout season in early November.

47 Michael Brockers DT Ravens

Even



UPDATE: Brockers has agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Ravens that includes $21 million guaranteed, Garafolo and Rapoport reported. Even Aaron Donald 's presence can't turn Brockers into a pass rusher, but he's as daunting as the Matterhorn when it comes to moving him from Point A to Point B against his will.

48 Eric Ebron TE

As shaky as his hands may be for the other 80 yards on the gridiron, Ebron is just the sort of red-zone box-out artist who has bedeviled the As shaky as his hands may be for the other 80 yards on the gridiron, Ebron is just the sort of red-zone box-out artist who has bedeviled the Patriots in their Ahab-like quest to capture Rob Gronkowski's successor at tight end.

49 Teddy Bridgewater QB Panthers

Good at managing games, great at managing life. The building is better when Bridgewater is in your QB room, ideally in the lockdown-reliever role.



UPDATE: Bridgewater and the Panthers have agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract, Rapoport and Pelissero reported. Good at managing games, great at managing life. The building is better when Bridgewater is in your QB room, ideally in the lockdown-reliever role.

50 Blake Martinez LB Giants

The tackle numbers that brighten Martinez's box score are impressive to behold. Too often, though, they occur 8 or 9 yards downfield with the linebacker absorbing -- rather than delivering -- the blow.



UPDATE: Martinez and the Giants have agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract, Garafolo and Rapoport reported. The tackle numbers that brighten Martinez's box score are impressive to behold. Too often, though, they occur 8 or 9 yards downfield with the linebacker absorbing -- rather than delivering -- the blow.

51 Ndamukong Suh DT

Entering his age-33 season, Suh is still reliable enough to play all 16 games as the sidekick to Entering his age-33 season, Suh is still reliable enough to play all 16 games as the sidekick to Vita Vea , spearheading the closest thing the NFL had to a shutdown run defense in 2019.

52 Nick Kwiatkoski LB Raiders

One of the most promising backup linebackers early in his



UPDATE: Kwiatkoski and the Raiders have agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract that includes $13.5 million in guarantees, Garafolo reported. The deal has a max value of $24 million with incentives, per Rapoport. One of the most promising backup linebackers early in his Bears career, Kwiatkoski proved to be a playmaking upgrade opposite Roquan Smith when steady starter Danny Trevathan went down with an elbow injury in early November. He's an intriguing under-the-radar target in a buyer's linebacker market.

53 Gerald McCoy DT

McCoy is hardly the primary culprit, but his new team (Carolina) saw its run-defense efficiency plummet, while his old team (Tampa Bay) surged to the top of the ranks. Entering his age-32 season, he still makes his presence known as an interior pass rusher.

54 Darqueze Dennard CB Jaguars

The



UPDATE: Dennard and the Bengals have agreed to a three-year, $13.5 million deal that includes $6 million guaranteed, Rapoport and Pelissero reported. The Bengals ' pass defense tends to disintegrate when their savvy nickelback is sidelined, which has happened 10 out of 32 times in the last two seasons.

55 Rodney McLeod S Eagles

Known as the understated glue to the



UPDATE: McLeod and the Eagles have agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal, Rapoport reported. Known as the understated glue to the Eagles ' championship secondary, McLeod can still provide quality snaps for a team needing a starter.

56 Eli Apple CB

The former The former Giants top-10 pick resuscitated his career in New Orleans and is still just 24 years old with a ton of starting experience.

57 Michael Pierce DT

There aren't many pure run stuffers like Pierce left in the game, but he plays his role with aplomb.

58 Malcolm Jenkins S

Respected as a difference-maker on and off the field for the Respected as a difference-maker on and off the field for the Eagles , Jenkins couldn't get the payday he wanted in Philadelphia. He might only have a year or two of plus-starter play left, but there wasn't much of a drop off in 2019.

59 Ronald Darby CB

The 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up came back quickly from a torn ACL last season, perhaps too quickly. Interested teams would be buying low.

60 Carlos Hyde RB

In Houston, Hyde fulfilled the promise that so many have long expected of him. Now he may have to back it up on a fifth team.

61 Derek Wolfe DE

Wolfe was having a sneaky-strong season before dislocating his elbow in December. He's always been an impact player as long as he's been on the field, even if his peak years are in the rearview mirror.

62 Vic Beasley Edge Titans

It's a bad sign that the



UPDATE: Beasley and the Titans have agreed to a one-year contract worth $9.5 million guaranteed, with a max value of $12 million, Rapoport reported. It's a bad sign that the Falcons finally gave up on Beasley becoming a difference-making pass rusher.

63 Markus Golden Edge

One of 2019 free agency's best bargains, Golden is back on the market after a 10-sack season with the One of 2019 free agency's best bargains, Golden is back on the market after a 10-sack season with the Giants

64 Adrian Phillips S

Known for his All-Pro special teams work, Phillips can play a safety/linebacker hybrid spot with ferocious intensity.