Agent to Redskins: Release or cut Trent Williams

Trent Williams wants out of Washington, and now he's taken his case public.

Williams' agent, Vince Taylor, released a statement Tuesday, obtained by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, regarding the left tackle's desire to be traded or released by the Redskins. It's the first on-the-record public comments from Williams' side.

"The relationship between the Redskins and Trent Williams has reached a point where it's in the best interest that the Redskins trade or release him," the statement read.

"Despite its knowledge of the irreconcilable differences, Washington was unable (or unwilling) to negotiate a trade of Williams. The team then gave Williams and his representatives the right to seek trading partners. Williams' representatives provided the team with trading options, but the Redskins have shown no interest in negotiating in good faith, and, in fact, have given inconsistent demands on what it wants in return for a trade."

"Throughout the process, Williams has maintained his silence and not spoken negatively about the team nor has he pursued potential legal actions. This seems to not be a successful strategy. Players who are outwardly critical of the team do get traded.

"Although Trent Williams will always love and respect Dan Snyder, his teammates and the Washington Redskins' fans, he wants to be traded or released. It's time for the organization to act in a manner that is in both Williams' and the team's best interest."

The Redskins granted permission for the disgruntled left tackle to seek a trade earlier this month before free agency opened. Heretofore, none has materialized.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Redskins have had active negotiations with teams about trading Williams, and the large contract demands have made it difficult to get a high enough draft pick return.

Williams, one of the best left tackles in the NFL when healthy, sat out all last season during a dispute over how the team handled his medical care.

The 31-year-old's desire for a new big contract has clouded the entire process over the past year. Any team trading for him knows they'll have to pony-up with draft picks and a new contract -- ala the Darius Slay deal to Philadelphia that netted Detroit third- and fifth-round picks, and the corner a big deal. Thus far, the Redskins are holding firm on what they want back in draft compensation.

Giving up a prime pick for a player turning 32 years old with an injury history, and who wants to be paid big money could be too much for another club to swallow.

During the NFL Scouting Combine, new coach Ron Rivera said he'd spoken with Williams and called the situation "fluid." Despite some thoughts that the change in leadership in Washington could bring about a reconciliation, it appears any optimism is down the drain.

Now, Williams is looking to force his way out of Washington publicly.