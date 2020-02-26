Rivera: Trent Williams situation is 'a work in progress'

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Washington Redskins' new brass is making progress in convincing left tackle Trent Williams to remain with the organization.

Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he's had discussions with Williams recently, but stopped short of saying the left tackle will return in 2020.

"Trent Williams and I have had our conversations, we've talked," Rivera said. "And again, that's a work in progress, and we'll see how things unfold. It's just a fluid situation."

Williams didn't play a snap in 2019 while embroiled in a tumultuous quarrel with former team president Bruce Allen and the previous medical staff.

With Rivera and new leadership taking over, there is a belief in Washington that Williams could come off his stance of never playing for the organization again. Talking with Rivera is the first step in the thawing process.

Williams is set to earn a $12.5 million base salary with a $14.5 million cap figure in the final year of his contract. The seven-time Pro Bowler has wanted a pay bump for a while. A new deal could be a solution that keeps Williams in Washington.

Making peace with the star left tackle would be a big boon for a Washington offense that struggled to consistently fill the gaping hole left by his absence last season.