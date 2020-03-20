Steelers signing TE Eric Ebron to two-year contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another pass-catching target for Ben Roethlisberger.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Steelers signed tight end Eric Ebron to a two-year contract worth $12 million, per a source informed of the deal.

A former first-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2014, Ebron spent the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Ebron's inconsistent play and penchant for drops has caused frustration among fans during his first six seasons, but there is talent there when he puts it together.

Playing with Andrew Luck in 2018, Ebron put up a career-high 750 yards on 66 catches with a whopping 13 TDs. He followed that up with a 2019 campaign that again saw inconsistency and ended prematurely due to an ankle injury.

His injury history coupled with up-and-down play makes Ebron an interesting add for the Steelers. Could he recapture his 2018 magic with Big Ben? The 6-foot-4 target can play a big role in the red zone, where the Steelers need help.

Ebron joins Vance McDonald and Zach Gentry in the Steelers TE crew. A pass-catching tight end who has struggled in his career as a blocker, Ebron could play a big role in the Steelers offense for a quarterback who loves finding TEs when the play breaks down. First, the tight end must stay healthy.