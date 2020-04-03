Eli Apple's deal with Raiders nixed; CB a free agent

Eli Apple is no longer heading to the Raiders.

Apple and the Raiders were unable to finalize their agreed-upon one-year contract and the former Giants and Saints cornerback is now a free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source.

ESPN first reported the news.

It's so far unclear why his deal with the Raiders fell through.

In an effort to make up for the loss, the Raiders are signing former Browns CB Damarious Randall to a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million, Rapoport reported on Friday.

Hardly your average offseason, Apple's return to free agency isn't the first -- and is unlikely to be the last -- deal to be scuttled in 2020.

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers was headed to the Ravens, but after a physical, the deal was nixed and Brockers re-signed with the Rams. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard was bound for the Jaguars, but the two sides could not agree on final terms and that deal fell through.

Dennard is still a free agent and so too is Apple.

Apple agreed to terms with the Raiders on March 18.

Originally the 10th pick in the 2016 draft, Apple began his career with the Giants before he was traded to the Saints in 2018 and spent a season and change in New Orleans.

Now, he's leaving Las Vegas before he officially arrived.