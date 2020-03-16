Vikings, Kirk Cousins agree to 2-year, $66M extension

Kirk Cousins won't be leaving Minnesota anytime soon.

The quarterback agreed to a two-year extension with the Vikings for $66 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Cousins' agent Mike McCartney.

Cousins, who signed a three-year $84 million fully guaranteed contract in 2018, had been set to enter the final year of his contract. The new deal puts him in the books for $96 million over three years with $61 million guaranteed at signing, Rapoport added.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the extension clears $10 million in cap space for Minnesota, which was in the bottom third of the league entering the legal tampering period. Cousins was set to count $31 million against the salary cap in 2020.

Despite constantly being under the microscope, Cousins helped guide the Vikings to an overtime Wild Card victory in New Orleans. Locking down the 31-year-old for two additional seasons ensures the Vikings have their signal-caller for the next several seasons.