Texans' Laremy Tunsil signing 3-year, $66M extension

The Texans spent a pair of first-round picks to acquire offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. They're spending a lot more to keep him.

Houston has agreed to terms with Tunsil on a three-year extension for $66 million with $57.85 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported. The new deal includes $40 million over the first two years and a $13 million signing bonus for the fifth-year lineman.

Call it just another day for Bill O'Brien, but it keeps one of the game's premier tackles protecting Deshaun Watson's blindside through the 2023 season. Tunsil was dealt by the Dolphins last August, along with wide receiver Kenny Stills, and proceeded to produce his first Pro Bowl campaign. The Texans showed incremental improvement on offense in 2019, while Watson took far fewer sacks than in 2018 (62-44).

Tunsil posted the fifth-best pass blocking grade of any offensive lineman last year, per Pro Football Focus.

Of course, waiting eight months to lock up Tunsil after initially investing so much draft capital for the former first-rounder probably cost Houston a bit extra on the back end. He's now the NFL's highest-paid offensive tackle on an annual basis, shattering Lane Johnson's $18 million yearly ticket with the Eagles.

On the phone with a league executive as this Laremy Tunsil thing hit: âThatâs why you donât make that trade without a contract in place.â â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 24, 2020

