Jets DC Gregg Williams: Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seahawks defense

Aug 13, 2020
Jamal Adams is gone from Gregg Williams' defense in New York following the trade to Seattle. The longtime defensive coordinator said losing a player of Adams' capability won't change how the Jets defense will function in 2020.

"It probably doesn't (change what we'll do as a defense) because we're very multiple in how we do those things anyway," Williams said.

The DC then juxtaposed his scheme's pre-snap disguises with Pete Carroll's Cover 3 scheme in Seattle.

"Jamal may get bored there because they don't use their safety type things and all the different complexities ... maybe not showing what they're doing as much as we do," Williams said. "We'll do still the same patterns of things. We'll still do a lot of the same exact things. But we'll highlight the people we have here. As you saw, what we did there was that he had maybe his most productive year here because of how we highlighted the skill sets that he's had. I've had a lot of really, really good guys at that position. Over the years had a lot of really good safeties to be able to build things around."

Surely, Kam Chancellor was crazy-bored in Seattle's system. Jamal will probably spend his time picking dandelions from the soil between plays like a six-year-old in Little League.

Anywho...

With Adams gone, Williams will now dial up plays for veteran Bradley McDougald, who came over in the trade with the Seahawks. The 29-year-old isn't in Adams' class as a playmaker but remains a starting-caliber strong safety.

"He carries himself with a chip on his shoulder ... he works extremely hard," Williams said of McDougald.

The wild card in New York's secondary is third-round pick Ashtyn Davis, who Williams talked up Thursday. The rookie from Cal could play a big role on the back end of Williams' scheme if he catches on right away despite not having offseason work prior to training camp.

While quipping Adams might be bored in Seattle's defense -- which has done pretty doggone good over the years, even if it's more basic than Williams' scheme -- is eye-roll worthy, the DC's point about highlighting his players' strengths is key to the Jets defense replacing its most dynamic player. Given his history, Williams noting he likely won't change much sans Adams means we'll likely be watching a lesser player try to replicate Adams' production.

