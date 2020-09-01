Raiders place WR Tyrell Williams on season-ending injured reserve

Tyrell Williams' season is over.

The Las Vegas Raiders put the wide receiver on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed. The team later made the move official.

Wlliams suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder and was going to try to play through it after rehabbing for a few weeks, but will now have surgery later this month, Rapoport added.

Williams entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon with the Chargers and played four seasons for them. He signed with the Raiders last offseason.