Jurrell Casey says Titans traded him away 'like a piece of trash'

In late January, Jurrell Casey stood on one of the many fields at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex and spoke with excitement about the future of his Tennessee Titans.

Less than two months later, he was traded to the Denver Broncos.

Casey wasn't pleased by the way he was dealt, going from a key veteran on Tennessee's defense who was hopeful his team would be able to retain key players like Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, to a trade chip sent away to clear needed cap space. Casey didn't hold back in voicing his displeasure with the way he was dealt while appearing on Devin and Jason McCourty's "Double Coverage" podcast.

"The part that is so crazy is that you give so much to them," Casey said. "Especially when you come up on free agency and have opportunities to go somewhere else. Especially the way it was going when we (Casey and Jason McCourty) were there, 2-14, 3-13. Those were some rough times. When you're a loyal guy and you feel like things are going in the right direction and you're that centerpiece, you got no choice but to fight it through. My mindset was to stick it out and things would get better.