49ers to activate WR Deebo Samuel off non-football injury list 

The San Francisco 49ers will activate receiver Deebo Samuel from the non-football injury list Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the move.

The wideout suffered a fractured foot in June and underwent surgery. The second-year pro has slowly made his way back while sitting out training camp.

The move to activate Samuel to the 53-man roster prior to cut downs makes him eligible to practice and possibly play Week 1 or once he's fully healthy.

Slated as the top receiver in Kyle Shanahan's offense, Samuel proved during his rookie campaign that he can be a go-to force and YAC monster. He caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns in 15 regular-season games, and added another 10 catches for 127 yards in the playoffs.