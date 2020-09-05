Around the NFL

Dolphins releasing former first-round QB Josh Rosen

Published: Sep 04, 2020 at 09:52 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Josh Rosen has been chosen to leave, again.

The Miami Dolphins are releasing the former first-round pick after unsuccessful attempts to trade him the past few days, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It's the second time in as many years that Rosen is being jettisoned after a one-season stay with an NFL team. The Arizona Cardinals, who traded up to select the UCLA product No. 10 overall in the 2018 draft, dealt Rosen during the following draft for a second-round pick.

The young quarterback's time in Miami was technically longer but even less eventful. He made only three starts for the Dolphins last year, all of which Miami lost, and completed just 53.2% of his passes while throwing one touchdown to five interceptions before being benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick. His days in South Beach were numbered once the team selected Tua Tagovailoa in April.

Rosen did manage to make a bit more money before departing. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted the Dolphins already paid the 23-year-old a $1,419,796 roster bonus that was guaranteed on the third day of training camp. If another team claims Rosen off waivers Sunday, he'll have two years and $3,629,694 (all but $90,000 of which is guaranteed) remaining from his rookie deal.

At this point he might prefer surrendering financial security for the freedom of choosing a team. Either way, his options are dwindling.

