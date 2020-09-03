Around the NFL

Colts, Ryan Kelly agree to four-year, $50 million contract extension

Published: Sep 03, 2020
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Indianapolis Colts have locked in the centerpiece of their offensive line.

Center Ryan Kelly has agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract extension with the Colts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

The deal makes Kelly the highest-paid center in the NFL.

Kelly, 27, became an immediate starter for the Colts after being selected with the 18th-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Over the past four seasons, Kelly has started all 51 games he's appeared in and didn't miss a game in 2019, which was his first Pro Bowl season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Kelly has earned the sixth-highest run-blocking grade among starting centers in the NFL and has been a catalyst for a Colts offense that feasts on the run.

Evidently, the Colts look to run even more going forward, and the three-headed RB monster of Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines will be happy to do so with Kelly leading the way.

