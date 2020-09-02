Chargers place Derwin James (knee) on IR, ending his season

Derwin James will return in 2021.
The Los Angeles Chargers announced Wednesday that the star safety underwent successful surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, noting that James is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for next season.
The team officially placed James on injured reserve, ending his season.
James suffered the injury during Sunday's practice.
A potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate, James is a roving chess piece who can cover the deep third, rush the passer, stuff the run, and is always around the football. The 24-year-old is a playmaker's playmaker, constantly forcing the offense to adjust to his position.
Injuries, however, have been James' bugaboo. He suffered a stress fracture in his right foot last year and missed 11 games. Now, he'll miss the entire 2020 season.