Chargers place Derwin James (knee) on IR, ending his season

Published: Sep 02, 2020 at 11:18 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Derwin James will return in 2021.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Wednesday that the star safety underwent successful surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, noting that James is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for next season.

The team officially placed James on injured reserve, ending his season.

James suffered the injury during Sunday's practice.

A potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate, James is a roving chess piece who can cover the deep third, rush the passer, stuff the run, and is always around the football. The 24-year-old is a playmaker's playmaker, constantly forcing the offense to adjust to his position.

Injuries, however, have been James' bugaboo. He suffered a stress fracture in his right foot last year and missed 11 games. Now, he'll miss the entire 2020 season.

