Around the NFL

Cowboys placing QB Andy Dalton on COVID-19 list; Cooper Rush could start vs. Steelers

Published: Nov 03, 2020 at 02:11 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Andy Dalton﻿'s season went from bad to worse without setting foot on the field this week.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback will miss at least one more week, but not because of a concussion.

Dalton was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, officially knocking him out of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dalton missed last week's loss to Philadelphia due to a concussion suffered in Week 7. The veteran began the week still in concussion protocol. Now he's dealing with COVID-19.

The news would thrust seventh-round rookie Ben DiNucci back into the starting lineup unless the Cowboys make another change.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys are seriously contemplating turning to Cooper Rush﻿, who is currently on the practice squad after rejoining the club following Dalton's injury. Undrafted in 2017, Rush spent the previous three seasons in Dallas backing up Dak Prescott﻿. He has thrown just three passes (completing one for two yards). He spent the offseason with Jason Garrett in New York before being cut before the season.

The Cowboys would need to activate Rush from the practice squad if they decide he's the best option to start.

DiNucci struggled in his first start last week with Dalton out due to the concussion. Owner Jerry Jones was very public about the rookie not being ready.

"I think it was a lot for him," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday. "It was, frankly, more than he could handle."

Those sorts of comments about the rookie quarterback could portend a different direction for the Cowboys offense. Going to Rush would also skip backup Garrett Gilbert﻿.

It's a grim prospect for any of the Cowboys' QB options against one of the best defenses in the NFL. DiNucci struggled, but Rush and Gilbert also have a combined nine NFL attempts.

Behind a shuffled Cowboys offensive line, whoever lines up under center is likely to struggle against a Steelers defense that leads the league with 30 sacks in seven games and has the highest pressure-rate in the entire NFL.

Related Content

news

WR Will Fuller won't be traded; staying put with Texans

Heading into Tuesday's trade deadline, there was a strong possibility the Texans could move Will Fuller, but in the end, Houston and the Packers could not agree on value and the speedy wideout is staying put.
news

Dolphins trade WR Isaiah Ford to Patriots, acquire RB DeAndre Washington from Chiefs

The New England Patriots have acquired wideout Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins, who also traded for Kansas City Chiefs RB DeAndre Washington.
news

NFL memo asks players to wear masks on sidelines, in locker room as part of enhanced protocol

As COVID-19 case numbers rise across the country, the NFL has enhanced part of their protocol requiring players to be masked on the sidelines and in the locker room.
news

Broncos GM John Elway, CEO Joe Ellis test positive for COVID-19

The Denver Broncos' top brass is dealing with positive COVID-19 tests. Ian Rapoport reports that GM John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis tested positive for the novel coronavirus.  
news

Jamaal Williams, Kamal Martin won't play in 'TNF' due to high-risk close contact identification

Packers running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin will not play Thursday night after being designated as high-risk close contacts to A.J. Dillon who tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Bill Belichick not making excuses for Patriots' struggles: 'We sold out and won three Super Bowls'

The Patriots are off to their worst start since 2000, sitting at 2-5 in third place in the AFC East, after four straight losses. How did Bill Belichick and New England get here?
news

Mike Evans on win over Giants: Buccaneers would've lost game like that 'in the past'

Against a team that it should have beat by 20, the Bucs hung to a 25-23 victory over New York. It was a win Tampa probably didn't deserve, and one Mike Evans admits in past years they would have lost. 
news

Daniel Jones' mistakes cost Giants chance to beat Bucs: 'I think those were costly mistakes for us'

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns but also had two interceptions in Thursday's 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Controversial DPI no-call propels Bucs past Giants in thrilling MNF matchup

In a game likely no one outside of the tri-state area believed they had a chance in, the Giants were a two-point conversion away forcing overtime on "Monday Night Football."
news

What we learned from Buccaneers' win over Giants on Monday night

A valiant upset bid by Daniel Jones and the Giants fell short, as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers prevailed, 25-23.
news

Texans WR Will Fuller could be moved by Tuesday trade deadline

Will Fuller, the Texans' leading receiver through seven games, could be on the move, potentially to a NFC North powerhouse, ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.  
