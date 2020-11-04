Around the NFL

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky suffered shoulder injury vs. Saints, evaluations ongoing

Published: Nov 04, 2020 at 03:12 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ played one snap Sunday and came out hurt.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that Trubisky suffered a right shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, per sources informed of the situation.

Trubisky played one play in the first quarter, a QB keeper on a read-option play, and was tackled by linebacker ﻿Alex Anzalone﻿. Trubisky flipped the ball to the officials, jogged off, and never saw the field again.

Garafolo reported that it's unclear when he alerted the Bears to the injured throwing shoulder. The QB is undergoing evaluations to see how significant the injury is, but Chicago is concerned that there could be significant structural issues in his right shoulder.

Trubisky did not practice Wednesday as he gets further medical opinions.

The fourth-year pro lost his starting gig after getting benched midway through Week 3. The single snap Sunday was the first time he saw the field since being replaced by ﻿Nick Foles﻿.

Anyone hoping to see Trubisky get his job back from an ineffectual Foles can put those thoughts aside after the QB's latest injury.

Related Content

news

Antonio Brown 'extremely grateful' for second chance with Buccaneers

﻿Antonio Brown﻿ is back in the NFL and set to make his return in Week 9 as part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and above all, he's grateful for the opportunity after a year spent off the field.
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters Wednesday that Beckham is slated for surgery early next week to repair the torn ACL in his left knee.
news

Titans GM on Vic Beasley: 'Not every decision that we make works out'

Titans general manager Jon Robinson talks about how signing Vic Beasley did not work out for the team and that they're past it.
news

NFL upholds two-game suspension for Bears WR Javon Wims 

Javon Wims lost his appeal and will miss two games after the NFL upheld his suspension on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Falcons DE Takk McKinley lashes out over unfulfilled desire to be traded

﻿Takk McKinley was on the trade block in the last week before the deadline, but didn't get dealt. He's now making it clear he wanted out -- and still wants out, even if he can't be traded now.
news

49ers close facility for the day following a positive COVID-19 test

The San Francisco 49ers closed their facility after a positive COVID-19 test. For now Thursday night's game against the Packers remains as scheduled.
news

Packers, Cardinals receive no additional positive COVID-19 tests

The Green Bay Packers had no new positive COVID-19 tests from Tuesday's round of testing and Thursday night's game vs. the San Francisco 49ers is on track to be played as scheduled, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Aaron Rodgers accepts challenge of potentially playing without top 3 RBs

The Green bay Packers could be without their top 3 running backs Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers. Aaron Rodgers said he's up to the challenge.
news

Bears release veteran WR Ted Ginn Jr. 

The Chicago Bears released wideout Ted Ginn, Jr., Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bruce Arians on Alvin Kamara: 'I coached Marshall Faulk, and this guy's scarier'

﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ represents the NFL's greatest matchup nightmare for defensive coaches. Ahead of Sunday night's showdown between Tampa Bay and New Orleans, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians knows his staff will have sleepless nights.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook among Players of the Week

Monster showings from Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes secured them NFL weekly accolades. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL