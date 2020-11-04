Bears QB Mitch Trubisky suffered shoulder injury vs. Saints, evaluations ongoing

﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ played one snap Sunday and came out hurt.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that Trubisky suffered a right shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, per sources informed of the situation.

Trubisky played one play in the first quarter, a QB keeper on a read-option play, and was tackled by linebacker ﻿Alex Anzalone﻿. Trubisky flipped the ball to the officials, jogged off, and never saw the field again.

Garafolo reported that it's unclear when he alerted the Bears to the injured throwing shoulder. The QB is undergoing evaluations to see how significant the injury is, but Chicago is concerned that there could be significant structural issues in his right shoulder.

Trubisky did not practice Wednesday as he gets further medical opinions.

The fourth-year pro lost his starting gig after getting benched midway through Week 3. The single snap Sunday was the first time he saw the field since being replaced by ﻿Nick Foles﻿.