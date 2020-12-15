NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Packers jump to No. 2; Saints, Steelers fall

Previous rank: No. 18





﻿﻿Daniel Jones played hurt on Sunday, and it looked like it. The Giants quarterback threw for just 127 yards and didn't have a single rushing attempt in a 26-7 loss to the Cardinals that dropped New York out of first place in the NFC East. An ailing Jones limped to the sideline at the end of the game, and it's fair to wonder if a compromised version of the second-year quarterback will be Joe Judge's best option on Sunday night against the Browns. Whoever is playing quarterback for Big Blue, the offensive line needs to be far better than it was against Arizona. Jones and Colt McCoy were sacked eight times in the loss, five of them coming on a career day from Haason Reddick. If the Giants don't find a way to take a step forward on offense, their season has already peaked.