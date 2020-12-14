Around the NFL

Jaguars to start QB Gardner Minshew again Week 15 at Ravens

Published: Dec 14, 2020 at 02:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Minshew Mania is back on, baby.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will hand the starting reins back to Gardner Minshew after six weeks for their Week 15 game at the Baltimore Ravens.

Minshew had his job usurped after it was discovered he was playing through a thumb injury in Week 7.

The Jags used the opportunity to test drive sixth-round rookie Jake Luton for three games. After that experiment went down in flames, Doug Marrone turned to veteran Mike Glennon﻿. The gangly QB made three starts before he was benched in favor of Minshew in the third quarter of Sunday's 31-10 loss to Tennessee.

That Glennon was playing over a healthy Minshew even for half a game was ridiculous. Minshew might not be the perfect QB, but he's much better than the other signal-callers on the Jags' roster. Sunday's performances proved that point.

Glennon went 13-of-23 passing for 85 yards and an INT for a 46.5 passer rating against a Titans defense that had been torched in recent weeks before being sent to the bench. Minshew entered and went 18-of-31 for 178 yards, the lone TD and an 85.1 passer rating.

The Jags' lone win in Week 1 came with Minshew in the lineup, and he gives the team the best chance to play semi-competitive football the final three weeks. Given that Marrone's job is in jeopardy, it gave the coaches and players no incentive to tank, so that reasoning for leaving Minshew behind Glennon is faulty at best.

Minshew might just be holding the fort for a rookie QB in 2021, but he's the best quarterback on the Jags roster. He deserved to have the starting job back.

Related Content

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: 'There will be absolutely no change' with Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy's job is safe, and the Jones family will tell you as much until they're blue in the face. Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that McCarthy's job is considered safe, and Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones reinforced that Monday. 
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

Eagles HC Doug Pederson confirmed S Rodney McLeod suffered a torn ACL, CB Darius Slay is in the concussion protocol and CB Avonte Maddox will miss some time with a knee injury.  Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday.
news

Doug Pederson confirms Jalen Hurts will remain Eagles starting QB in Week 15

Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed the obvious: ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ will be the starting QB in Week 15 versus the Cardinals. After playing coy following Sunday's victory over New Orleans, Pederson declared Hurts the starter Monday. 
news

Ron Rivera: Washington QB Alex Smith's injury still being evaluated

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera told reporters Alex Smith's injury is still being evaluated after sitting out the final half of their win over the 49ers on Sunday.
news

Bruce Arians on Tampa's offense: 'We can do any damn thing we want to'

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians found an identity on offensive after turning to the run game in their win over the Vikings on Sunday.
news

What to watch for in Ravens-Browns on 'Monday Night Football'

At times, this game could resemble a track meet, but let's make one thing clear: This version of the Cleveland Browns is much different than the one the Baltimore Ravens ran circles around to begin the season.
news

Packers win division title, but goal is keeping No. 1 seed: 'We're definitely not done'

Green Bay clinched the NFC North for the second straight year under coach Matt LaFleur. The message following Sunday's 31-24 victory in Detroit was clear: The mission isn't over.
news

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton celebrates 'special' win over Bengals in return to Cincinnati

After the Cowboys scored a 30-7 victory, their first win by more than three points this season, Andy Dalton celebrated the win in a city where he'd spent his first nine NFL seasons.
news

Chase Young on Washington taking NFC East lead: 'We're not satisfied'

Chase Young played like a possessed monster on Sunday, seemingly wrecking every 49ers offensive play. The rookie's play helped Washington win its fourth straight game to claim the top spot in the NFC East.
news

Josh Allen on Stefon Diggs' big night in win: 'He's one of the best, if not the best guy in the league'

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs finished with 10 receptions for 130 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. In the third quarter alone, Diggs caught all six of his targets for 83 yards and a score. 
news

Around The NFL Podcast: 2020 Week 14 recap; Sunday blues

A virtual room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- tackles the Week 14 recap.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL