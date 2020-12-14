Jaguars to start QB Gardner Minshew again Week 15 at Ravens

Minshew Mania is back on, baby.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will hand the starting reins back to Gardner Minshew after six weeks for their Week 15 game at the Baltimore Ravens.

Minshew had his job usurped after it was discovered he was playing through a thumb injury in Week 7.

The Jags used the opportunity to test drive sixth-round rookie Jake Luton for three games. After that experiment went down in flames, Doug Marrone turned to veteran Mike Glennon﻿. The gangly QB made three starts before he was benched in favor of Minshew in the third quarter of Sunday's 31-10 loss to Tennessee.

That Glennon was playing over a healthy Minshew even for half a game was ridiculous. Minshew might not be the perfect QB, but he's much better than the other signal-callers on the Jags' roster. Sunday's performances proved that point.

Glennon went 13-of-23 passing for 85 yards and an INT for a 46.5 passer rating against a Titans defense that had been torched in recent weeks before being sent to the bench. Minshew entered and went 18-of-31 for 178 yards, the lone TD and an 85.1 passer rating.

The Jags' lone win in Week 1 came with Minshew in the lineup, and he gives the team the best chance to play semi-competitive football the final three weeks. Given that Marrone's job is in jeopardy, it gave the coaches and players no incentive to tank, so that reasoning for leaving Minshew behind Glennon is faulty at best.