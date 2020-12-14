Around the NFL

Doug Pederson confirms Jalen Hurts will remain Eagles starting QB in Week 15

Published: Dec 14, 2020 at 12:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed the obvious: Jalen Hurts will be the starting QB in Week 15 versus the Arizona Cardinals.

After playing coy following Sunday's victory over New Orleans, Pederson declared Hurts the starter Monday.

"After going through the film and really looking back even to last week and the preparation and everything, I'm gonna continue with Jalen this week as the starter," Pederson said.

Hurts completed 17 of 30 passes for 167 yards and a TD in Sunday's 24-21 upset win over the NFC's top team. The QB's dual-thread ability was a difference-maker in his first start taking over for Carson Wentz﻿. Hurts carried 18 times for 106 yards.

Hurts became the first quarterback since at least 1950 to throw a touchdown pass and rush for at least 100 yards in his first NFL start, per NFL Research.

More importantly, Hurts didn't kill his team with untimely sacks or horrific interceptions, which had become Wentz's bugaboo this season. The rookie QB didn't take a sack against the Saints. A late fumble was the lone blemish in his first start.

Pederson pointed to the overall team play as the main reason for sticking with Hurts.

"You know, I was thinking of a lot of things. Quite honestly, I was thinking of Carson, but I was thinking about the rest of the team and how the rest of the team played in the game," he said. "Jalen did, after looking at the film again today, Jalen played well. He was a big part of the success we had on offense and obviously helping us win that football game, but there were a lot of other great individual performances on both sides of the ball. I think of ﻿Miles Sanders﻿, I think of ﻿Josh Sweat﻿, ﻿Javon Hargrave﻿. ﻿Fletcher Cox﻿ had a big game, big sack. We had two defensive takeaways in the game.

"So there were a lot of positives coming out of the football game and I didn't want to say it was all about one guy. You guys know me and my answers. I've always been about the team and really that was a team win yesterday."

After the game the rookie played against one of the best teams in the NFL, there was no way Pederson was sending Hurts back to the bench in Week 15. Monday's announcement confirmed the obvious decision.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: 'There will be absolutely no change' with Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy's job is safe, and the Jones family will tell you as much until they're blue in the face. Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that McCarthy's job is considered safe, and Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones reinforced that Monday. 
news

Jaguars to start QB Gardner Minshew again Week 15 at Ravens

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters Gardner Minshew will be the starting quarterback in Week 15.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

Eagles HC Doug Pederson confirmed S Rodney McLeod suffered a torn ACL, CB Darius Slay is in the concussion protocol and CB Avonte Maddox will miss some time with a knee injury.  Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday.
news

Ron Rivera: Washington QB Alex Smith's injury still being evaluated

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera told reporters Alex Smith's injury is still being evaluated after sitting out the final half of their win over the 49ers on Sunday.
news

Bruce Arians on Tampa's offense: 'We can do any damn thing we want to'

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians found an identity on offensive after turning to the run game in their win over the Vikings on Sunday.
news

What to watch for in Ravens-Browns on 'Monday Night Football'

At times, this game could resemble a track meet, but let's make one thing clear: This version of the Cleveland Browns is much different than the one the Baltimore Ravens ran circles around to begin the season.
news

Packers win division title, but goal is keeping No. 1 seed: 'We're definitely not done'

Green Bay clinched the NFC North for the second straight year under coach Matt LaFleur. The message following Sunday's 31-24 victory in Detroit was clear: The mission isn't over.
news

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton celebrates 'special' win over Bengals in return to Cincinnati

After the Cowboys scored a 30-7 victory, their first win by more than three points this season, Andy Dalton celebrated the win in a city where he'd spent his first nine NFL seasons.
news

Chase Young on Washington taking NFC East lead: 'We're not satisfied'

Chase Young played like a possessed monster on Sunday, seemingly wrecking every 49ers offensive play. The rookie's play helped Washington win its fourth straight game to claim the top spot in the NFC East.
news

Josh Allen on Stefon Diggs' big night in win: 'He's one of the best, if not the best guy in the league'

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs finished with 10 receptions for 130 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. In the third quarter alone, Diggs caught all six of his targets for 83 yards and a score. 
news

Around The NFL Podcast: 2020 Week 14 recap; Sunday blues

A virtual room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- tackles the Week 14 recap.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL