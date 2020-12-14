Doug Pederson confirms Jalen Hurts will remain Eagles starting QB in Week 15

More importantly, Hurts didn't kill his team with untimely sacks or horrific interceptions, which had become Wentz's bugaboo this season. The rookie QB didn't take a sack against the Saints. A late fumble was the lone blemish in his first start.

Pederson pointed to the overall team play as the main reason for sticking with Hurts.

"You know, I was thinking of a lot of things. Quite honestly, I was thinking of Carson, but I was thinking about the rest of the team and how the rest of the team played in the game," he said. "Jalen did, after looking at the film again today, Jalen played well. He was a big part of the success we had on offense and obviously helping us win that football game, but there were a lot of other great individual performances on both sides of the ball. I think of ﻿Miles Sanders﻿, I think of ﻿Josh Sweat﻿, ﻿Javon Hargrave﻿. ﻿Fletcher Cox﻿ had a big game, big sack. We had two defensive takeaways in the game.

"So there were a lot of positives coming out of the football game and I didn't want to say it was all about one guy. You guys know me and my answers. I've always been about the team and really that was a team win yesterday."