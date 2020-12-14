Around the NFL

Doug Pederson doesn't name Eagles starter despite winning 'spark' from Jalen Hurts

Published: Dec 13, 2020 at 10:17 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

There was a much different look to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday -- most noticeably in the final score.

As ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ made his first start for Philly, the Eagles offense ran a little option, got the rookie going on the ground and came away with a huge 24-21 upset of the New Orleans Saints.

"Jalen got the start this afternoon, and I thought overall, there were some good things and really, kind of gave us a spark as a team that I was looking for, and I think we were looking for as a team," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said, via team transcript. "But you know, this win today is not about one guy. This win is about this team and how resilient this team is.

Despite Hurts' inspired performance, Pederson would not announce a starter at quarterback between Hurts and ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ for the team's Week 15 game against the Cardinals. So, the quarterback conundrum for the Eagles isn't going anywhere this week.

"I'm going to enjoy this one," Pederson answered when asked if Hurts would be his starter. "I'm going to go home and relax and be with my family tonight and enjoy this win and get ready for the week."

Pederson was complimentary of Hurts, but also stressed the overall team play.

"It took everybody in uniform to win this game, not just one guy," Pederson said. "And I'm going to repeat myself again that it takes a village to get this stuff done, and Jalen was a part of it, yes. But it took a team effort to win, honestly. Again, I talked about the defense earlier, the plays that they made just time and time again. Again, Jalen was a part of it."

Hurts was electrifying, but the team also played better than it has in a long time offensively, with the Eagles offensive line offering up no sacks and running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ gaining 115 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Hurts also toppled triple-digits rushing, carrying 18 times for 106 yards. He also threw for a touchdown and 167 yards on a 17-for-30 day.

Did Hurts inspire the Eagles offense and wake it from its slumber as it eclipsed 20 points for the first time since Week 8? Maybe. There was an onus on playing together and with energy, according to Hurts.

"I think, first and foremost, it's a great team win," Hurts said. "Everybody played together, believed in one another and we put an emphasis on that this week -- playing together, playing as one, bringing the energy and creating our own energy. Moving with urgency and scoring out there and believing in one another. I'm happy this group got it done today. I'm happy."

As for what lies ahead, Hurts didn't offer any resounding remarks about how the starting job should be his.

"I want to continue to impact the guys around me and work hard every day," Hurts said.

Hurts made an immediate and victorious impact. And along with it, the Eagles' storyline of who the starter is going forward continues. Only this time, it continues coming off a win.

