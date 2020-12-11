Week 14 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us.
Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all 14 games on Sunday.
Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Vikings: OUT: LB Eric Kendricks (calf), RB Alexander Mattison (illness); DOUBTFUL: TE Kyle Rudolph (foot); QUESTIONABLE: TE Irv Smith (back)
Bucs: DOUBTFUL: CB Jamel Dean (groin)
Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants
Cardinals: OUT: CB Johnathan Joseph (neck), S Jalen Thompson (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: T Kelvin Beachum (back), LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle), RB Kenyan Drake (hip), K Zane Gonzalez (back), WR DeAndre Hopkins (neck, back), LB Isaiah Simmons (neck, back)
Giants: OUT: CB Madre Harper (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB Darnay Holmes (knee), QB Daniel Jones (hamstring), LB Blake Martinez (back), T Matt Peart (ankle)
Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins
Chiefs: OUT: LB Damien Wilson (knee); QUESTIONABLE: S Tyrann Mathieu (hip)
Dolphins: OUT: RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), G Ereck Flowers (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: LB Elandon Roberts (chest), LB Kyle Van Noy (hip)
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Titans: OUT: CB Breon Borders (hip), CB Adoree' Jackson (knee); QUESTIONABLE: LB Derick Roberson (hip)
Jaguars: OUT: C Brandon Linder (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: LB Kamalei Correa (hamstring), TE Tyler Eifert (shoulder), CB Sidney Jones (Achilles), CB Greg Mabin (hamstring)
Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals
Cowboys: OUT: T Cameron Erving (knee); QUESTIONABLE: CB Anthony Brown (ribs), RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf), S Donovan Wilson (groin)
Bengals: QUESTIONABLE: CB Mackensie Alexander (knee), WR Tee Higgins (hamstring), S Brandon Wilson (hamstring)
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears
Texans: OUT: TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: WR Brandin Cooks (foot, neck), WR Keke Coutee (knee), CB Keion Crossen (foot), CB Phillip Gaines (knee, shoulder), LB Jonathan Greenard (illness), QB AJ McCarron (not injury related), CB John Reid (neck)
Bears: OUT: CB Buster Skrine (concussion), LB James Vaughters (knee); QUESTIONABLE: TE J.P. Holtz (shoulder, knee), LB Khalil Mack (shoulder)
Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers
Broncos: DOUBTFUL: G Graham Glasgow (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR Tyrie Cleveland (illness), S Trey Marshall (shin)
Panthers: OUT: G Dennis Daley (concussion); DOUBTFUL: RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder, thigh); QUESTIONABLE: S Tre Boston (hamstring), CB Rasul Douglas (illness), S Sam Franklin (ankle), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (not injury related), DE Marquis Haynes (illness), DE Efe Obada (knee), TE Ian Thomas (knee)
New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks
Jets: OUT: S Ashtyn Davis (foot), S Bennett Jackson (hamstring), LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder), WR Denzel Mims (not injury related), G Greg Van Roten (toe); QUESTIONABLE: WR Jamison Crowder (calf), G Pat Elflein (shoulder, ankle), RB Frank Gore (concussion, not injury related)
Seahawks: OUT: T Jamarco Jones (groin, pelvis); DOUBTFUL: RB Travis Homer (knee); QUESTIONABLE: DE Carlos Dunlap (foot), G Phil Haynes (hip, groin), CB Ryan Neal (hip), T Cedric Ogbuehi (calf)
Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders
Colts: OUT: P Rigoberto Sanchez (illness); QUESTIONABLE: T Anthony Castonzo (knee), DT Tyquan Lewis (hip), LB Bobby Okereke (ankle)
Raiders: OUT: CB Damon Arnette (concussion, neck), S Jeff Heath (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Johnathan Abram (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), CB Isaiah Johnson (groin)
Washington Football Team at San Francisco 49ers
WFT: OUT: RB Antonio Gibson (toe); QUESTIONABLE: DE Ryan Anderson (knee), T Morgan Moses (groin), G Brandon Scherff (calf), T David Sharpe (knee)
49ers: OUT: T Tom Compton (concussion), DT Kevin Givens (not injury related), C Hroniss Grasu (knee); DOUBTFUL: DT D.J. Jones (ankle), CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: CB K'Waun Williams (ankle)
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
Saints: OUT: DT Malcom Brown (shoulder), CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: WR Deonte Harris (neck)
Eagles: OUT: LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring), S Rudy Ford (hamstring), CB Michael Jacquet (hamstring), T Jason Peters (toe); QUESTIONABLE: S Grayland Arnold (hamstring)
Atlanta Falcons at L.A. Chargers
Falcons: OUT: S Ricardo Allen (concussion), G James Carpenter (groin), WR Julio Jones (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: T Kaleb McGary (not injury related)
Chargers: DOUBTFUL: LB Denzel Perryman (back); QUESTIONABLE: RB Troymaine Pope (neck), WR Joe Reed (ribs)
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Packers: OUT: G Simon Stepaniak (knee), TE Jace Sternberger (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Darnell Savage (groin), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee, concussion), WR Malik Taylor (hamstring)
Lions: OUT: T Tyrell Crosby (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), CB Jeff Okudah (groin); QUESTIONABLE: DE Austin Bryant (thigh), DE Da'Shawn Hand (groin), S C.J. Moore (ankle), DT John Penisini (shoulder), QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb), RB D'Andre Swift (illness)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills
Steelers: OUT: CB Joe Haden (concussion), LB Robert Spillane (knee)
Bills: OUT: S Jaquan Johnson (ankle)