NFL Power Rankings: Packers replace Bills at No. 2 ahead of Championship Sunday

Previous rank: No. 4﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





After the 101-yard pick-six, after their MVP exited with a concussion, after the final play of a dispiriting 17-3 loss to the Bills, the Ravens were left -- once again -- to answer questions about why their offense had sputtered out in another playoff setback. "Whenever you're the No. 1 rushing (offense) and the 30-something passing (team), that's not right," Marquise “Hollywood” Brown said. "That's not balance. We got to find a way to balance our game." Brown isn’t wrong -- Greg Roman’s offense still feels too one-dimensional, especially when the opposition is able to push back against the preferred mode of operation. Baltimore could make adjustments to scheme and personnel, but it’s Lamar Jackson who will remain the key figure. Can he lift his team when it matters most? The Ravens still believe, but at some point they'll need to see confirmation.