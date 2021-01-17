Around the NFL

Marquise Brown: Ravens must 'find a way to balance our game'

Published: Jan 17, 2021 at 03:20 PM
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown called for some offensive harmony following the team's Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

"Whenever you're the No. 1 rushing [offense] and the 30-something passing, that's not right," Brown told reporters on Sunday. "That's not balance. We have to find a way to balance our game. Even with our great rushing attack, we've got to be able to throw the ball and move it through the air."

The Ravens posted a season-low point total in the 17-3 defeat, Baltimore's second straight exit in the Divisional Round. In four playoff games the past three seasons, the Ravens have averaged 13 points per game while compiling a 1-3 record.

Baltimore led the league in rushing in 2020, averaging 191.9 rushing yards per game and nearly setting the single-season record for rushing yards by a team -- a mark set by the Ravens in 2019 (3,296). Contrast those eye-opening numbers to the Ravens' league-low 171.2 passing yard average in 2020, and the second-year wideout has an obvious point.

Lamar Jackson﻿'s struggles through the air persisted on Saturday night. The Ravens quarterback went 14 of 24 for 162 passing yards and threw a game-altering interception that was returned for a touchdown. The turnover in the red zone flipped the game on its head and before Jackson could lead his team back, he was knocked out of the game in the following drive thanks to a concussion.

Brown, who is the Ravens' speed threat at receiver, led the team with 87 receiving yards off four receptions but was largely bottled up outside of a couple broken plays in coverage. The Ravens' inability to consistently move the ball through the air was a clear and present issue for an offense that became one dimensional (150 yards rushing as a team).

"It's the little details, Brown said. "We just have to take the extra step forward to execute on every drive. In the playoffs, every drive means something."

Perhaps an unprecedented offseason and lack of preseason altogether hindered any continuity for the Ravens' passing offense in 2020. Brown said he had a long conversation with Jackson after the disappointing loss, and that the team plans on getting together this offseason to ensure this glaring disparity doesn't hold them back again.

"We're going to come back motivated and ready to go," Brown said.

