Chiefs show heart, grit in topping Browns despite loss of Patrick Mahomes

Most teams likely would have punted in that situation. The Chiefs decided to show the world how champions operate.

"We felt confident in that play," Henne said. "Tyreek Hill the majority of the time is going to win.'' When Reid was asked about the call, he echoed the same sentiment, saying his attitude was that "there's no tomorrow. Let's roll."

"They have been very aggressive in a lot of those moments so that did not surprise me," said Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. "Us getting a stop there, we would be set up so there is risk involved in their decision, but they trusted their guys and they made a play."

The end of this game was so wild that it was easy to forget how the first 37 minutes played out. The Chiefs controlled most of the action before Mahomes -- who completed 21 of 30 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown -- went down. The Browns didn't have many answers for Hill (eight receptions for 110 yards ) or Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce (eight catches for 109 yards and a score). Cleveland's vaunted running game produced just 18 yards on six carries in the first two quarters.

These numbers are important to remember because they indicate how smoothly Kansas City's offense runs when Mahomes is under center. It's an entirely different situation when he's not able to play, which is why his experience with the concussion protocol this week will draw so much attention from the sports world. Reid gave some encouraging details after the game, saying his quarterback was "doing great right now" and that Mahomes "passed all the deals that he needed to pass." Mahomes tweeted "All good brother" in response to well wishes from Wilson after the game. However, the concussion protocol requires players to go through a five-step process of testing -- and also be approved by an independent neurological consultant who isn't affiliated with an NFL team -- before returning to the field.

Nobody will know Mahomes' status until those steps are complete. That means Henne might end up starting the biggest game of his life for a team that has spent an entire season touting its desire to "Run it Back."

That sounds like a daunting proposition, but the Chiefs have shown they know how to win regardless of the circumstances. They're now 15-2 this season for a reason.

"This team is definitely resilient," said Henne, who completed 6 of 8 passes for 66 yards with one interception. "Down in some games in the fourth quarter, we come back to win, or the defense gets a big stop for us and we get the ball back and a chance to win as well. Definitely resilient. Those tough games and (taking) the best shot we got from every team is definitely going to help us push through. We face a good Buffalo team this week and we'll be up for it."

There's no reason to doubt that. The Chiefs seemed on the verge of losing their composure for a stretch after Mahomes left the game and they also nearly let a 16-point lead turn into a devastating loss. Those things didn't happen, in part, because they've faced plenty of difficult situations over the last three years. Throughout all those adverse moments -- including watching Mahomes miss two games with a dislocated kneecap in 2019 -- the Chiefs learned that there has been more to their success than just their star quarterback.