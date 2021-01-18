Around the NFL

Andy Reid: There was 'no doubt' Chiefs were going for it on fourth down

Published: Jan 17, 2021 at 07:32 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Scared money don't make money. And Andy Reid is rolling in dough.

The Kansas City Chiefs coach could have played it safe. He could have played conservatively with his backup quarterback. He could have relied on his defense to win the game.

Some wolves don't need to hide in sheep's clothing to get a jump on an opponent. They just need to be a wolf.

With Chad Henne taking over for Patrick Mahomes﻿, who is in concussion protocol, Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy didn't stop dialing up passes, even on the final clock-draining drive.

The biggest call of the game came on a fourth-and-inches from his own 48-yard-line with the clock ticking under 1:30 left and K.C. clinging to a 22-17 lead. A first down would mean a trip to the AFC Championship game.

Options: 1) Punt. Force Baker Mayfield to drive 75-plus yards in about 80 seconds for a touchdown. 2) Go for it and either ice the game or give the Browns the ball at midfield.

For Reid, it wasn't much of a choice.

"To go for a fourth-and-one ... there was no doubt," Reid said Sunday after the 22-17 win. "There was no doubt. I think everybody knew we were going to go for that play on our side. I'm not telling you that in the world here, but on our sideline, guys just went, 'Hey, there's no tomorrow. Let's go. Let's roll.' So I think that's important."

It wasn't some safe QB sneak either. Nope.

Reid's play-call got Tyreek Hill wide open, streaking to the flat, and Henne hit him on the move. Ballgame.

The coach's players expect their coach to be aggressive.

"Hey man, that's why we love Big Red," safety Tyrann Mathieu told CBS after the game. "He's always on time. He's like our spirit warrior out here, you know, behind the scenes, he's always firing us up. We always know he's got one play in the chamber."

Reid's offensive acumen is among the best ever, but his best coaching attribute might be building confidence in every man on the roster from 1 to 53.

Reid didn't coach scared when Henne entered the game. Nope, he called passes for the veteran quarterback. Even after a horrific deep interception from Henne, Reid still put the ball in the QB's hand on the final drive. Reid was rewarded for his faith. Henne made a short throw to convert one first down. Then on third-and-14, the QB scrambled for 13.75 yards. Reid then trusted his backup once more on fourth down.

"I think it's a character of the guys that [GM Brett Veach] brought in here, and then the will to win," Reid said when asked about how his club persevered after Mahomes went down. "... Somewhere you've got to be able to reach deep in the tough times and pull that out. And if the coaches are flinching, if the players -- your leaders -- are flinching, it's not going to happen. And our locker room is not going to flinch. They're tough that way. That doesn't mean you're going to win every game, that's not what I'm saying, but it's going to give you a chance. And then it builds confidence in the coaches."

The confidence from a Super Bowl winner has the Chiefs hosting their third straight AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Whether Mahomes is cleared to play remains to be seen. Either way, you know Andy Reid isn't going to coach scared.

Related Content

news

Stefanski on Browns' missed opportunities vs. Chiefs: 'It stings when you don't get the job done'

The Browns just completed their longest season since the franchise was reinstated to the NFL It's one that can be celebrated and built upon. But in the aftermath of a narrow loss Sunday, HC Kevin Stefanski couldn't help but dwell a bit on what he and his team didn't do in what proved to be a winnable game against the Chiefs. 
news

Chiefs fend off Browns to return to AFC Championship Game

Playing much of the second half without an injured Patrick Mahomes, the top-seeded Chiefs fended off the Browns for a 22-17 Divisional Round win on Sunday. 
news

Patrick Mahomes in concussion protocol; Andy Reid says Chiefs QB 'doing great right now'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not finish Sunday's Divisional Round win over the Browns after sustaining a hard hit to the head/neck area.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Divisional Round games

Browns LT ﻿Jedrick Wills﻿ was ruled out against the Chiefs after suffering an ankle injury on Cleveland's opening drive. Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Divisional Round Sunday.
news

Marquise Brown: Ravens must 'find a way to balance our game'

Following the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Ravens WR Marquise Brown identified the issues that plague the Baltimore offense. 
news

Rob Gronkowski planning to return to Bucs for 2021 season

Rob Gronkowski revealed on NFL GameDay Morning that he's planning on returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.
news

Browns all in on Baker Mayfield as franchise quarterback

After leading the Browns to their first playoff win in 26 years, the Cleveland Browns are confident Baker Mayfield will be their franchise quarterback going forward, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Bills fans donate to Lamar Jackson's favorite charity after QB exits Buffalo's win over Ravens

Bills Mafia is at it again. Fresh off their team's second home postseason win is as many weeks after a quarter-century drought, Bills fans were feeling extra generous Saturday, as they are wont to feel. 
news

Ravens TE Andrews after playoff loss to Bills: 'This will be fuel for the fire'

Following their 17-3 defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night, the Baltimore Ravens were already looking forward to the 2021 season as soon as they hit the podium.
news

Bills CB Taron Johnson's 101-yard pick-six a 'franchise-altering play'

Ravens-Bills was about to go into the final frame deadlocked at 10, but then Lamar Jackson dropped back and ﻿Taron Johnson stepped up, taking the Ravens QB's pass 101 yards the other way.
news

Injury roundup: Saints' Hill, Murray unlikely to play against Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints are unlikely to have quarterback Taysom Hill and running back Latavius Murray against the Buccaneers today, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW