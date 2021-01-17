Allen Lazard's clutch performance propels Packers to Divisional Round win vs. Rams

He topped that total on one sublime catch-and-run that sucked the suspense out of Saturday's game. With seven minutes remaining, and the Packers facing a second-and-6 from their own 42, Hackett and Packers coach Matt LaFleur dialed up a play-action pass designed to attack "quarters" (four defensive backs each patrolling a deep quarter of the field) coverage. As Lazard lined up on the left side of the formation, he recognized that he would be Rodgers' first and most appealing option and got ready for his chance at vindication.

Sure enough, Rodgers executed a perfect play fake to halfback Aaron Jones (14 carries, 99 yards, one TD), dropped back and delivered a dime to Lazard, who had simulated a run block before splitting cornerback Troy Hill and safety Jordan Fuller and beating both defensive backs upfield.

"We knew that we were gonna get 'quarters' coverage there, and the safeties were probably gonna trigger hard," Lazard said. "So I took the same path as I normally do for any type of inside run to head at the safety, and when I felt him bite on the run I was able to stick it north and put my head down and run. And Aaron just threw a great ball -- over (the defender's) head, inside -- and I was able to finish off the play."

The pass arrived just inside the 25-yard-line, and this time, Lazard extended his hands, pulled in the ball and kept right on running. He never pondered the possibility that he might come up empty once again.

"No," he said. "I don't think doubt ever really pops into my mind, ever. I think a lot of positive thoughts, and I always see myself making plays."

For the Rams, who the previous week rode the league's top-ranked scoring defense to a first-round upset of their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, that was too much to overcome.

"They have a really good team," Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said of the Packers. "The best we've played. (Rodgers is) playing at a level that few who have ever played can compete with. We didn't have it today. Just couldn't get into rhythm. But our guys hung in there and gave us a chance. Not much more you can ask than that. We laid it on the line and it didn't go down."

Now Rodgers will do battle with another future first-ballot Hall of Famer -- either the Saints' Drew Brees or the Bucs' Tom Brady -- with a conference title on the line. And Lazard, coming off a redemptive moment that raised his national profile, will continue trying to do the little things and avoid the big mistakes that trigger The Look.

"I expect the ball every single play," Lazard said. "Even the plays designed for someone else, I'm still going out there and giving my all, just in case the moment presents itself. Playing with Aaron Rodgers, you have to -- because of how talented he is and how he can extend plays. You just never know when he might come to you."