NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Raiders, Cardinals rise; Seahawks, Titans exit top 10

﻿﻿﻿"That's why you here!" That was the excited message from Isaiah McKenzie after the wide receiver greeted Stefon Diggs in the end zone on Sunday in Glendale. Diggs had just beaten Patrick Peterson for a touchdown on a beautifully thrown pass from Josh Allen to put the Bills ahead of the Cardinals with 34 seconds to play. Everything was in place for the biggest win of the year -- Buffalo just needed to keep Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins out of the end zone. They couldn't do it. The Hail Murray was a display of spectacular athleticism by the opponent, and the Bills found themselves on the wrong side of the cruelest finish of the season. It's the type of stomach-punch loss that creates a fork in the road for the Bills: Where do they go from here?