Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

Sam Darnold will not make his return in Week 11.

Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters Monday the third-year signal-caller will miss New York's meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers. Joe Flacco will make his fourth start of 2020 in place of Darnold, who continues to spend time on the sideline with a shoulder injury.

Flacco nearly led the Jets to their first win of 2020 in Week 9, completing 18 of 25 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns. His fourth-quarter interception swung the game, though, with New England scoring a touchdown following the turnover and moving down the field in time for Nick Folk to drill the game-winning 51-yard field goal for a 30-27 win.

Flacco has completed 59 of 104 passes for 659 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in four games (three starts) in 2020 for the Jets, who remain the league's lone winless team.