Around the NFL

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

Published: Nov 16, 2020 at 03:41 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Sam Darnold will not make his return in Week 11.

Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters Monday the third-year signal-caller will miss New York's meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers. Joe Flacco will make his fourth start of 2020 in place of Darnold, who continues to spend time on the sideline with a shoulder injury.

Flacco nearly led the Jets to their first win of 2020 in Week 9, completing 18 of 25 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns. His fourth-quarter interception swung the game, though, with New England scoring a touchdown following the turnover and moving down the field in time for Nick Folk to drill the game-winning 51-yard field goal for a 30-27 win.

Flacco has completed 59 of 104 passes for 659 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in four games (three starts) in 2020 for the Jets, who remain the league's lone winless team.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday:

  • Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock has a muscle strain around his ribs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Coach Vic Fangio said Lock is questionable for Wednesday's practice. He's also questionable to play Sunday versus the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • The San Francisco 49ers placed defensive lineman Arik Armstead on the reserve/Covid-19 list.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs announced contract extensions for coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach. Pelissero reported in August that the tandem was finalizing new six-year deals in Kansas City that would take them through the 2025 season.
  • The Miami Dolphins signed defensive tackle Zach Sieler to a contract extension through the 2023 season. Coach Brian Flores announced the team released veteran running back Jordan Howard﻿, who signed a two-year deal in the offseason.
  • The Panthers signed rookie Tommy Stevens to the practice squad and are listing him as a quarterback, per Pelissero. Stevens was a seventh-round pick by the Saints and spent time on their practice squad as a tight end. Teddy Bridgewater suffered an MCL sprain in Carolina's Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers and is considered day to day, per Rapoport.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said running back Chris Thompson will be placed on injured reserve and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. will return to practice this week but the team will "wait and see" if he's ready for game action. Quarterback Jake Luton will start Sunday against the Steelers, while Gardner Minshew resumes throwing.
  • New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees﻿, who entered Week 10 with at least one cracked rib, suffered multiple broken ribs and a lung issue as a result of the hits he sustained against the 49ers, Rapoport reported. Injured reserve is not currently being discussed for the perennial Pro Bowler.
  • Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it "pretty promising" that the team will be able to activate wide receiver ﻿Allen Lazard﻿ by Wednesday. He's been sidelined since Week 3 with a core muscle injury.

Related Content

news

Bruce Arians changing Buccaneers' practice schedule after poor prime-time performances

With the Buccaneers' fourth night game on tap next Monday against the Rams, Bruce Arians will change up the end-of-week practice schedule in hopes of getting his players' body clocks better in-tune with the late start.  
news

Saints QB Drew Brees dealing with multiple broken ribs, lung issue

Drew Brees entered Sunday's game against the 49ers with a cracked rib. The Saints QB left with more bumps, bruises and breaks.
news

Miami Dolphins release Jordan Howard after RB played five games

Jordan Howard's time in Miami is over. The Dolphins released the running back, coach Brian Flores announced.
news

D.J. Humphries among Cardinals still in shock after DeAndre Hopkins' Hail Mary grab

Cardinals offensive tackle ﻿D.J. Humphries﻿, who had an epic jaw-dropping reaction after the catch on Sunday, was still in shock Monday morning. 
news

Browns close facility following player's positive COVID-19 test

The Browns are back in the intensive COVID-19 protocol following a positive test from a player. The team announced the positive test Monday, adding that the player has self-isolated and the team's facility has closed while contact tracing is being conducted. 
news

Rivera: Alex Smith has proven he is 'back', has chance to be the guy beyond 2020

In Alex Smith's first start since his gruesome leg injury, the Washington quarterback proved that he still has it. Coach Ron Rivera said he has a chance to be the guy beyond 2020.
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater day-to-day with MCL sprain

Some good news for the Panthers. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is day-to-day with an MCL sprain, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

What to watch for in Vikings-Bears on 'Monday Night Football'

The Vikings are looking to use the Week 10 finale to continue their rise while the Bears are seeking to end their slump. Given the stakes and players involved, this contest should pack the punch commonly associated with matchups featuring division rivals.
news

Russell Wilson on bad day vs. Rams: 'It's not on anybody but me'

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is shouldering the blame on their loss to the Rams. But Wilson says he's not worry and they'll bounce back.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees likely to miss time with rib, shoulder injuries

﻿Drew Brees﻿ might need some rest. The 41-year-old QB suffered a rib contusion Sunday and will undergo an MRI to look for possible cartilage damage. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that the Saints are bracing for Brees to miss some time to fully heal. 
news

Doug Pederson on Eagles' loss to Giants: 'I'm pissed off' 

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson is very upset after his team lost to the New York Giants. He said this is the most frustrated he's been after a loss.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL