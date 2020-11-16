Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

Sam Darnold will not make his return in Week 11.
Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters Monday the third-year signal-caller will miss New York's meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers. Joe Flacco will make his fourth start of 2020 in place of Darnold, who continues to spend time on the sideline with a shoulder injury.
Flacco nearly led the Jets to their first win of 2020 in Week 9, completing 18 of 25 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns. His fourth-quarter interception swung the game, though, with New England scoring a touchdown following the turnover and moving down the field in time for Nick Folk to drill the game-winning 51-yard field goal for a 30-27 win.
Flacco has completed 59 of 104 passes for 659 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in four games (three starts) in 2020 for the Jets, who remain the league's lone winless team.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday:
- Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock has a muscle strain around his ribs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Coach Vic Fangio said Lock is questionable for Wednesday's practice. He's also questionable to play Sunday versus the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- The San Francisco 49ers placed defensive lineman Arik Armstead on the reserve/Covid-19 list.
- The Kansas City Chiefs announced contract extensions for coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach. Pelissero reported in August that the tandem was finalizing new six-year deals in Kansas City that would take them through the 2025 season.
- The Miami Dolphins signed defensive tackle Zach Sieler to a contract extension through the 2023 season. Coach Brian Flores announced the team released veteran running back Jordan Howard, who signed a two-year deal in the offseason.
- The Panthers signed rookie Tommy Stevens to the practice squad and are listing him as a quarterback, per Pelissero. Stevens was a seventh-round pick by the Saints and spent time on their practice squad as a tight end. Teddy Bridgewater suffered an MCL sprain in Carolina's Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers and is considered day to day, per Rapoport.
- Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said running back Chris Thompson will be placed on injured reserve and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. will return to practice this week but the team will "wait and see" if he's ready for game action. Quarterback Jake Luton will start Sunday against the Steelers, while Gardner Minshew resumes throwing.
- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who entered Week 10 with at least one cracked rib, suffered multiple broken ribs and a lung issue as a result of the hits he sustained against the 49ers, Rapoport reported. Injured reserve is not currently being discussed for the perennial Pro Bowler.
- Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it "pretty promising" that the team will be able to activate wide receiver Allen Lazard by Wednesday. He's been sidelined since Week 3 with a core muscle injury.