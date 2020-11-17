Around the NFL

Bears QB Nick Foles carted off in final moments of 'MNF' loss vs. Vikings

Published: Nov 16, 2020 at 11:10 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

In a matter of seconds, the Bears went from a team hellbent on avoiding another crushing loss to one hoping it didn't lose its starting quarterback.

Chicago dropped its fourth straight on Monday night, falling to the division rival Vikings, 19-13. But a potentially serious injury to ﻿Nick Foles﻿, who was carted off in the game's closing moments, made this latest defeat an even tougher pill to swallow as the club heads into its much-needed bye week.

"When I got out there right away, I wasn't sure what it was," Matt Nagy said after the game. "I didn't know if it was like his ribs or shoulder or what. And then, when I saw, the amount of pain that he was in on the ground. You know, I hope he's OK, but he was in a lot of pain and he's a tough dude. When you see that, you're down there with him, you feel for him, just because you don't know how good or bad it is. So, that part's hard."

Nagy told reporters that Foles' leg and hip were being evaluated.

On a night where the offense struggled once again, the Bears still faced the possibility of eeking out a victory with less than a minute remaining, thanks to another formidable showing by its stellar defense.

As Foles dropped back and surveyed the field on the first play of the potentially game-winning drive, he was taken down by Vikings defensive ﻿Ifeadi Odenigbo﻿ and appeared to land hard on his right hip. The veteran QB laid on the ground for a few moments as the medical staff tended to him before eventually being carted off.

Backup﻿Tyler Bray﻿ came on in Foles' relief with a chance to pull off some heroics. His first pass found its way to running back ﻿Ryan Nall﻿ for gain of 18, but Bray's next three passes would fall incomplete, leading to a game-ending turnover on downs.

"I know he's upset. It's been frustrating, it's been hard and that's the part that's difficult through all of this because no one wants it more than him to be out there to fight with his teammates," Nagy said of Foles. "So, we'll keep an eye on that. This bye is coming at a good time for us. We're a little bit beat up right now, so we need to be able to get some guys back and get healthy."

Related Content

news

What we learned from Vikings' win over Bears

In an NFC North showdown defined by defense and special teams, Kirk Cousins finally found Monday night glory, as his Vikings defeated the Bears, 19-13.
news

Week 10 Monday inactives: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

The official inactives for the Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Andy Reid on Raiders' victory lap after Week 5 meeting: 'That's not our style'

The Las Vegas Raiders scored an upset win over the Chiefs in Week 5 and as they departed for the local airport, the Raiders' buses circled Arrowhead Stadium before exiting. In response, K.C. coach Andy Reid said, "That's not our style."
news

Ravens OL Matt Skura sends message to fan base following loss to Patriots

Matt Skura flubbed a pair of snaps during Sunday night's loss to the Patriots. The Ravens center later posted a message on Instagram, taking ownership of the mistakes and admonishing some who sent his family "hateful and threatening" messages.  
news

Ravens, Eagles, Washington revert to prohibiting fan attendance as COVID-19 cases rise

The Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team announced they will not host fans for their next home game.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

Rams coach Sean McVay announced that veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth is heading to IR and will be out six-to-eight weeks. Whitworth suffered a torn MCL against the Seahawks on Sunday.
news

Bruce Arians changing Buccaneers' practice schedule after poor prime-time performances

With the Buccaneers' fourth night game on tap next Monday against the Rams, Bruce Arians will change up the end-of-week practice schedule in hopes of getting his players' body clocks better in-tune with the late start.  
news

Saints QB Drew Brees dealing with multiple broken ribs, lung issue

Drew Brees entered Sunday's game against the 49ers with a cracked rib. The Saints QB left with more bumps, bruises and breaks.
news

Miami Dolphins release Jordan Howard after RB played five games

Jordan Howard's time in Miami is over. The Dolphins released the running back, coach Brian Flores announced.
news

D.J. Humphries among Cardinals still in shock after DeAndre Hopkins' Hail Mary grab

Cardinals offensive tackle ﻿D.J. Humphries﻿, who had an epic jaw-dropping reaction after the catch on Sunday, was still in shock Monday morning. 
news

Browns close facility following player's positive COVID-19 test

The Browns are back in the intensive COVID-19 protocol following a positive test from a player. The team announced the positive test Monday, adding that the player has self-isolated and the team's facility has closed while contact tracing is being conducted. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL