Bears QB Nick Foles carted off in final moments of 'MNF' loss vs. Vikings

In a matter of seconds, the Bears went from a team hellbent on avoiding another crushing loss to one hoping it didn't lose its starting quarterback.

Chicago dropped its fourth straight on Monday night, falling to the division rival Vikings, 19-13. But a potentially serious injury to ﻿Nick Foles﻿, who was carted off in the game's closing moments, made this latest defeat an even tougher pill to swallow as the club heads into its much-needed bye week.

"When I got out there right away, I wasn't sure what it was," Matt Nagy said after the game. "I didn't know if it was like his ribs or shoulder or what. And then, when I saw, the amount of pain that he was in on the ground. You know, I hope he's OK, but he was in a lot of pain and he's a tough dude. When you see that, you're down there with him, you feel for him, just because you don't know how good or bad it is. So, that part's hard."

Nagy told reporters that Foles' leg and hip were being evaluated.

On a night where the offense struggled once again, the Bears still faced the possibility of eeking out a victory with less than a minute remaining, thanks to another formidable showing by its stellar defense.

As Foles dropped back and surveyed the field on the first play of the potentially game-winning drive, he was taken down by Vikings defensive ﻿Ifeadi Odenigbo﻿ and appeared to land hard on his right hip. The veteran QB laid on the ground for a few moments as the medical staff tended to him before eventually being carted off.

Backup﻿Tyler Bray﻿ came on in Foles' relief with a chance to pull off some heroics. His first pass found its way to running back ﻿Ryan Nall﻿ for gain of 18, but Bray's next three passes would fall incomplete, leading to a game-ending turnover on downs.