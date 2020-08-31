Around the NFL

Andy Reid, Brett Veach finalizing six-year deals with Chiefs

Published: Aug 31, 2020 at 07:41 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

A parade of contract extensions has followed the Kansas City Chiefs' championship season and it's not stopping with their star players.

The Chiefs are finalizing new six-year deals with head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach, tying the tandem to the reigning Super Bowl titlists through the 2025 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported per sources.

It is the latest step toward building a dynasty for the Chiefs, who are coming off a Super Bowl triumph over the 49ers and have hardly rested upon their laurels. Thus far they have locked up quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the face of the franchise and perhaps the league, defensive lineman Chris Jones, the catalyst of an underrated defense, tight end Travis Kelce, one of the very best at his position, and now Reid and Veach.

The 62-year-old Reid, known affectionately as Big Red by a cast of players who by all accounts revere him, has long been an offensive mastermind and it all finally came to fruition with the Chiefs reaching the pinnacle of success as 2019 champions.

Veach, 42, has aided in the construction of a championship squad in his three seasons as K.C. GM and this past offseason seemingly put out a blueprint on a how to keep hold of a title-winning roster as he's kept his players grinning with new, lucrative deals that have still allowed the Chiefs to maintain their talent and keep an eye on winning in the future.

Evidence to how much Reid and Veach are appreciated was delivered in pinpoint fashion by the franchise's ultra-clutch QB.

Long regarded as one of the finest offensive minds in the NFL, Reid's glaring hole in his Hall of Fame resume was a Super Bowl. He and the Chiefs' high-octane offense rallied to the title and filling that void. Reid will now head into his 22nd season as a head coach -- and his eighth in Kansas City -- with his future locked up just as Veach previously did with the likes of Mahomes, Jones and Kelce.

Veach is heading into only his fourth year as the Chiefs' GM, but the results have been outstanding.

A Chiefs scoring parade has taken the NFL by storm across the previous two seasons and marched all the way to Super Bowl glory.

Now a parade of lucrative deals has included superstar players, a head coach and a GM as it's abundantly clear Kansas City's designs on a dynasty aren't merely hyperbole, but a plan of action that as of Monday includes securing the futures of its two most prominent architects.

