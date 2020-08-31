Andy Reid, Brett Veach finalizing six-year deals with Chiefs

A parade of contract extensions has followed the Kansas City Chiefs' championship season and it's not stopping with their star players.

The Chiefs are finalizing new six-year deals with head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach, tying the tandem to the reigning Super Bowl titlists through the 2025 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported per sources.

It is the latest step toward building a dynasty for the Chiefs, who are coming off a Super Bowl triumph over the 49ers and have hardly rested upon their laurels. Thus far they have locked up quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the face of the franchise and perhaps the league, defensive lineman Chris Jones, the catalyst of an underrated defense, tight end Travis Kelce, one of the very best at his position, and now Reid and Veach.

The 62-year-old Reid, known affectionately as Big Red by a cast of players who by all accounts revere him, has long been an offensive mastermind and it all finally came to fruition with the Chiefs reaching the pinnacle of success as 2019 champions.

Veach, 42, has aided in the construction of a championship squad in his three seasons as K.C. GM and this past offseason seemingly put out a blueprint on a how to keep hold of a title-winning roster as he's kept his players grinning with new, lucrative deals that have still allowed the Chiefs to maintain their talent and keep an eye on winning in the future.